Terra Eubanks' children are beginning to learn: When Baton Rouge is in distress, "Mommy goes to work."

She's a nurse in the emergency room at Baton Rouge General, and for the last decade she's cared for the region's sickest patients through floods, shootings, explosions, and now, a once-in-a-lifetime coronavirus pandemic.

“I live my life to serve other people," she said.

Lately, when she gets home from her 12-hour nursing shifts, the 35-year-old mom finds herself tip-toeing to the shower so she can scrub off any germs before her three youngsters come running in to embrace her.

Sometimes she hears them crying through the bathroom door, waiting for her.

"That's hard as a mommy. You want to get to them and you can't," she said. But she can handle it if it means she can help other people.

A few weeks ago, Eubanks — who is pregnant and due to give birth to her fourth child in September — contracted COVID-19.

She took a week off from work and slept for 20 hours a day. She video-chatted with her babies from afar while she recovered and thankfully, her pregnancy appears to have been unharmed.

"As a mom, you never get a break, but this time, I had no other option," she said. "I would've never missed work if my boss hadn't made me."

She's thankful to be back in the emergency room helping others recover.

"Who goes to work in a ER to get a break?" she joked. "I do."

Her kids are young, and likely won't remember much from this time. but she's trying her best to document the moment, taking photographs when she can in her masks and gowns.

When they grow up, she wants her kids to know: "There was a lot of devastation and in the face of adversity, we showed care and compassion and the utmost medical care and mommy was a part of that."

Her 5-year-old son Beckham knows she's caring for COVID-positive patients and frequently asks her about her day: "What was wrong with your patients? Did you give them a shot to make them feel better?"

Mother's Day weekend coincides with her birthday. But this year, they're having to forgo their traditional family get-together for a smaller celebration at home.

But on Saturday, she got the best gift of all. She learned she was having another baby boy.

Beckham came to her recently and said, "Guess what? Dad got us all shirts that say 'I Love Mommy' for your birthday."

She told him that you're not supposed to tell people about surprises.

"But mom," he responded, "it's not a surprise that we love you!"

