We understand that your days may be blurring together, so we're reminding you that today is Monday, and now is a good time to be thinking about what you're going to have for dinner.

And as coronavirus quarantine continues, area restaurants are offering lots of takeout choices for your dining pleasure.

Check out our suggestions for today:

Drusilla Seafood Restaurant

Today might call for a little seafood indulgence, and you'll find some of the best on the menu at Drusilla Seafood, 3482 Drusilla Lane.

Our eye is on the fried shrimp and shrimp au gratin platter served with french fries and salad or coleslaw ($17.95).

And that doesn't catch your fancy, there's plenty of other things on the menu at dusillaplace.com.

Place your takeout order by calling (225) 923-0896 between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m.

TigerBait Grill

Who's up for one of TigerBait Grill's gyro wraps? We are!

The wrap is filled with seasoned beef and lamb and dressed with Grecian dip, lettuce, tomatoes and onions, all wrapped in pita bread ($9.99).

Sound good to you? Us, too, which is why we're placing our takeout order with the restaurant at 14546 S. Harrells Ferry Road by calling (225) 751-1239 between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.

To see the full menu, visit tigerbaitgrill.us.

Nooley's Poboys, Wings & Curley Cues

Sometimes a good bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich hits the spot. And a triple-decker BLT is even better.

Nooley's Poboys, Wings & Curley Cues, 17134 La. 44, Prairieville, has the best triple-decker BLT around with its two layers of crispy bacon dressed with lettuce and tomatoes served on classic white or honey wheat toast ($8.19).

Place your takeout order by calling (225) 622-2244 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Visit nooleys.com to see the full menu.

