Cintas, a major uniform manufacturer and rental company, laid off an undisclosed number of employees across Louisiana recently in response to less demand for its products and services during the coronavirus pandemic.
Cintas is headquartered in Ohio and has offices in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Harahan, Thibodaux, Larose, Lake Charles, Shreveport, Alexandria and Monroe. There are several hundred workers in Louisiana, according to LinkedIn profiles. The company has a major contract with LSU for uniforms and mat rentals and the state, in addition to many parish governments' work uniforms.
The company confirmed the layoffs, but did not submit a notification letter with the Louisiana Workforce Commission. Cintas is publicly traded and did not disclose the layoffs to investors through the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
It has roughly 45,000 employees, with nearly 500 facilities in North America that includes five manufacturing hubs and 11 distribution centers.
"Due to the ongoing uncertainty as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Cintas has made the difficult decision to reduce our workforce to account for the lower work volume currently demanded by our customers," the company said in a statement.
Cintas cut executive compensation and eliminated non-essential spending. It expects to offer laid-off workers severance. Some of the workers were furloughed temporarily and are expected to continue working after business picks up again.
The company was not forced to shut down due to stay-at-home orders, since it's considered an essential business.
"We are an important supplier to many of those who are the front lines of this crisis," the statement said.