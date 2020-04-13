A man who was arrested in Georgia last week, following a joint investigation that included Baton Rouge-based federal agents, is accused of trying to sell millions of non-existent respirator masks to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for large upfront payments in a coronavirus scam.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s New Orleans office of Homeland Security Investigations said in a statement Monday that the case was jointly investigated by agents in its Baton Rouge office, as well as the Office of Inspector General for the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Homeland Security Investigations special agents based in Atlanta made the arrest on Friday, the statement says.

Christopher Parris, 39, was arrested on wire fraud criminal complaint counts alleging that he made and caused to be made a series of fraudulent misrepresentations in an attempt to secure orders from the Department of Veterans Affairs for 125 million face masks and other personal protective equipment that would have totaled over $750 million.

The complaint alleges Parris promised he could obtain millions of genuine masks from domestic factories, when he knew that fulfilling the orders would not be possible.

Parris also made similar false representations to other entities in an effort to enter into other fraudulent agreements to sell personal protective equipment to state governments, the statement says.

“Homeland Security Investigations special agents have sworn an oath to protect the American public, particularly during this health crisis, from opportunistic individuals who seek to deliberately harm and deceive others for their own profit," said Special Agent in Charge Jere T. Miles, Homeland Security Investigations, New Orleans.

“Today, our special agents have shown their commitment to that promise,” Miles said in a statement.

After his arrest, Parris appeared before Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Alan J. Baverman in the federal district court for the Northern District of Georgia, where Parris was ordered detained. Parris will be extradited to the District of Columbia.

The public is urged to report suspected fraud schemes related to coronavirus by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or by e-mailing the Department of Homeland Security at Covid19Fraud@dhs.gov.