Louisiana Dept. of Corrections Secretary Jimmy LeBlanc, left, speaks at a briefing of media members on the state's current situation dealing with the novel coronavirus COVID-19 public health threat, addressing a program that will evaluate some prisoners for possible furlough to allow better social distancing of inmates, as Gov. John Bel Edwards, right, listens on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the Governor's Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management in Baton Rouge, La. Numbers at right current for Tuesday show 1,013 Louisiana deaths related to COVID-19, of 21,518 cases reported.