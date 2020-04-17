The new panel tasked with determining whether some Louisiana prisoners should be released amid coronavirus concerns held its first meeting behind closed doors Friday, just hours after Department of Corrections officials announced such meetings would not be open to the public.
The goal is to reduce the state prison population in hopes of limiting the spread of coronavirus behind bars.
"These are internal administrative reviews, and not open to the public," DOC spokesman Ken Pastorick said late Thursday in response to questions from the Advocate. He didn't cite a specific exemption from the state's open meeting laws.
Meetings of the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Parole, where board members determine whether inmates should be granted clemency or released on parole, are open to the public. Audio recordings of those meetings are also available via public records request.
It's unclear why the open meetings law wouldn't also apply to the new review panel, which will evaluate cases of nonviolent inmates within six months of their release dates and decide whether to grant them medical furlough.
The vast majority of people eligible for consideration are serving short sentences for minor crimes and are housed in local jails. About 1,100 such inmates will be considered for furlough, DOC Secretary Jimmy LeBlanc said Tuesday.
Only about 100 inmates housed in state prisons will be eligible, meaning the plan will have no significant impact on the prison population.