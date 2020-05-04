Blane Westmoreland feels like the rug was pulled out from under him. Hudson Fuller did not get a chance to roll out a welcome mat for his players.
Neither situation is ideal for a first-year head football coach. But Westmoreland of Class 5A Live Oak and Fuller, the new head coach at 3A West Feliciana, have gotten creative at a time when their respective teams were supposed to be busy with spring practice.
The novel coronavirus pandemic ended the LHSAA’s 2020 spring seasons and has canceled spring practice. The status of offseason workouts will not be determined until May 15, when Louisiana’s stay at home order is set to be lifted.
“Today was supposed to be our first day of spring practice,” Westmoreland lamented. “I was just getting going in the job. My hiring was announced when first semester ended. We met the kids the first day the second semester started. We had two months and carpet got pulled on us.”
Westmoreland spent five years as head coach at 3A Albany before returning to his alma mater, LOHS, prior to the 2018 season as an assistant coach. Being hired to succeed Brett Beard, who moved to nearby Denham Springs, gave Westmoreland his dream job.
It is the first head coaching job for Fuller, who spent three years as offensive coordinator at Class 5A Catholic High. He takes over for Robb Odom, who led the Saints to an LHSAA Class 3A title in 2017.
“Like everybody else, we’ve had to be creative and use zoom, along with hudl and other tools to help build some team unity,” Fuller said. “We are focusing on what we can control and making that the center of what we do. A big theme for us is adjusting to this situation and overcoming adversity. The way you overcome adversity is by handling the thing you can control, which is your physical and mental approach, along with the attitude you have.”
Both coaches use zoom, the video conferencing system that has helped teachers, businesses and coaches master their new universe since mid-March. Each coach has a slightly different approach.
Live Oak sends out three different workouts each Monday. One is for players who have free weights at. The second is for players who have sets of dumbbells and the third has exercises that allow players without weights to use their body weight to build strength. Zoom video meetings are often divided into position groups or by classification.
Two coaches already on the Eagle staff, Craig Castello (offense) and Stephen Prescott (defense), are Westmoreland’s new coordinators. Veteran coach Pat Dowd also has rejoined the staff. The Eagles will continue to run a 3-4 defense. On offense as LOHS moves from a zone offense to a Wing-T.
The graduation of 28 seniors, including 17 starters, made the spring practice crucial. Westmoreland were eager to get repetitions for youngers without much varsity to experience to see where they fit. There were plans to get the Watson community, middle schools and youth leagues involved by watching practices, etc.
The parameters for Fuller are different. While Westmoreland grew up on Watson and lives there, Fuller is working to move his family from Baton Rouge to the St. Francisville area. Fuller makes regular trips to the school, including Monday when he was taking a bus-driver training course.
Because he was hired in April, just as schools across Louisiana shut down, Fuller has met Saints assistant coaches, but not the players. He said plans for the defense will remain much the same. A change to a multiple approach on offense is pivotal.
WHFS sends out workouts each day. Fuller and the WFHS staff also send out a series of teaching videos that describe the new systems and terminology. Players are told which videos to view based on offense/defense and the positions they play. Each video lasts about 10 minutes.
Fuller also has players divided into zoom groups by position and by classification. His contact list currently includes 85 players. Westmoreland got a chance to talk with middle schoolers/incoming ninth-graders before schools closed. Fuller did not. A few incoming freshmen are part of the 85-member group that Fuller hopes to add to.
“Position meetings are about Xs and Os,” Fuller explained. “Class meetings are about developing relationships and culture … teaching them what we expect in terms of character and work ethic.”
Fuller stresses that player safety will be crucial for all teams once workouts begin because of the long COVID layoff and Louisiana’s surging heat/humidity.
When could that be? It’s complicated.
“I’ve had multiple texts from kids asking, ‘Coach the (stay at home) order is up the 15th. That means we can start to work out on the 16th, right?’ I tell them, no,” Westmoreland said. “It’s tough, because nothing replaces face-to-face contact with players or students. The Governor, the LHSAA and all the superintendents, including ours, all have a say. Once everybody is on the same page, we’re good. When that will be, we don’t know.”