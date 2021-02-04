Louisianans who are 65 and older will have access to the COVID-19 vaccine for the first time starting Monday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced, adding about 250,000 people to the current eligibility group after the state received an uptick in the number of doses.

Some state officials--including cabinet secretaries, the governor and others in his unified command group--as well as certain election workers and local emergency response officials will also be eligible. All first responders will also have access to the vaccine starting Monday. Previously only those administering vaccines or health care had access.

"Because supply of vaccine doses to our state has also increased, I feel much more comfortable going down to age 65 and above," Edwards said.

In all, 275,000 additional people are becoming eligible because of the decision. Edwards announced the news at a press conference Thursday, and said he will receive his first shot of the vaccine next week. Those newly eligible will have access starting Feb. 8.

Louisiana had already expanded its eligibility group beyond the initial federal recommendations, allowing people 70 and older--instead of 75--access the vaccine. Since then, elderly patients have flooded providers seeking the shots.

Shortly before Trump left office in mid-January, administration officials told states to immediately begin giving shots to people 65 and older, after seeing a slow pace of shots across the country. Edwards hasn’t followed suit in the meantime, citing huge demand among people already eligible in the state.

The current eligibility group includes people 70 and older and a list of health care workers, on top of the front-line hospital workers and residents and staff of nursing homes eligible under the first phase. All told, the existing eligible population totals about 889,000.

The expansion that gives people 65 and older and the government officials access will take effect Monday.

In recent weeks, the state has received assurances from the Biden administration that more doses are on the way. This week, the state received about 67,000 first doses, a 16% bump from the weekly shipments over the previous month. Then, the feds told Louisiana it could “claw back” 15,600 doses from a slow-moving federal endeavor to immunize residents and staff of long-term care facilities like nursing homes.

Next week, the state is expected to get another slight uptick in doses, and likely thousands of additional doses sent straight from the federal government to pharmacies as part of a new partnership.

The Louisiana Department of Health posts on its website a list of providers receiving vaccine doses every Monday. For weeks, the state has been sending its tens of thousands of doses to hundreds of pharmacies, hospitals, health clinics and other providers across the state.

Patients who are eligible are expected to navigate a patchwork of appointment scheduling systems by calling or visiting the websites of those providers.

In all, Louisiana has given 404,007 people at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, and more than half a million doses have been administered overall. Both Pfizer's and Moderna's vaccines require two doses.

About 56% of people who have received a vaccine shot so far are 70 or older, according to Louisiana Department of Health statistics.

