Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to release details on Phase 3 coronavirus reopening rules on Friday afternoon.

Edwards announced Thursday that the state could move forward with the phase on Friday, when the Phase 2 order was scheduled to expire.

He said the mask mandate would remain in place, but did not immediately release a detailed list of Phase 3 restrictions.

Edwards said in a Friday morning show on WWL Radio that businesses will be allowed to reopen at 75% occupancy. He also said this phase shift could be the last big change before a vaccine is released.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Thursday that she will not lift any restrictions for the city as the rest of the state moves into Phase 3.

The governor is scheduled to share more details at a 2 p.m. press conference. Watch it live and follow coverage here.

