Boosted unemployment checks of $300 could start flowing to Louisiana’s jobless workers sometime next week, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Tuesday, but up to 87,000 workers may not qualify after the federal government reversed its policies again.
About 67,000 workers in Louisiana receive less than $100 in state unemployment benefits, Edwards said, and don’t meet the Trump administration’s requirements for the program. Another 20,000 workers didn’t say their unemployment was related to the virus at first, and will be given a chance to apply again but may not qualify.
“Unfortunately not all people who are getting that unemployment in louisiana will get this additional funding,” Edwards said at a press conference.
About 417,000 people will qualify for the $300 weekly benefit, which is half the boosted pandemic benefit they were receiving until this month. Congress has been unable to reach a deal on a new round of payments.
Instead, President Donald Trump issued an executive order that sends enough money to states to pay for $300 a week per qualified worker in boosted unemployment. That money comes from a pot of disaster funding that requires states put up 25% in “match” funding.
The Trump administration said states could simply pay out $100 a week to those workers, boosting the amount to $400 a week, or use existing benefits to count toward the match. Edwards chose the second option, as the state’s unemployment trust fund is strapped for cash and the state doesn’t have any federal coronavirus aid left.
Edwards said he is not aware of any states that have chosen to pay out $100 a week to workers and bring the total benefit to $400.
Initially, the Trump administration told states those who made less than $100 would not qualify, but changed course and said they would qualify last week. “Final” guidance released this week makes clear they do not qualify, the governor said.
Edwards will write a letter to the feds asking for a change in the policy to allow those workers to qualify, a spokesperson said.