The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation has awarded $986,000 in grants over the last two weeks to 21 nonprofits across the state working to meet new needs arising from the coronavirus, the foundation said in a statement Tuesday.
The grants include:
- $400,000 for providing food to children, financially insecure families and seniors.
- $150,000 to support healthcare needs, including securing critical supplies for providers and connecting individuals to care.
- $300,000 to provide direct economic support, housing assistance and efforts to keep families financially stable.
- $100,000 for regional groups organizing disaster response in communities across Louisiana.
“We are proud to support important community organizations who are ensuring that the basic and long-term needs of people across our state continue being met,” the foundation's president, Michael Tipton, said in the statement.
The grants have come from a $2 million fund the foundation set up for for nonprofits meeting the needs of Louisianians who have been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.
The full request for proposals, as well as the application for the grant program are online at www.bcbslafoundation.org/disastergrants