The number of new cases and new deaths from the novel coronavirus continued to slow statewide on Sunday as cases and deaths in the Baton Rouge area notched downward.
An additional 348 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed across Louisiana, bringing the total to 23,928, according to health officials' noon update Sunday.
The Baton Rouge area added 72 new cases on Sunday, down from triple-digit increases over the prior three days, for a total of 3,591 cases, an Advocate analysis shows.
The boost between Saturday and Sunday — a time period when many drive-thru sites are closed and other testing options are limited — represents a daily increase of 2% and is somewhat slower than in recent days.
The day-to-day increase in the capital area is also well off the double-digit increases at the beginning of the month when a backlog of tests were being finished. The time it has taken to double the number of cases in the region has increased considerably, from around four days to nearly two weeks.
East Baton Rouge Parish has 1,512 confirmed cases and 79 deaths and, as the state's largest parish by population, continues to have the highest raw tally for cases and deaths in the capital region.
The number of new confirmed cases increased by 2.4% from the day before in the parish.
The state's death total due to the COVID-19 respiratory illness was at 1,296 after 29 more deaths were reported Sunday. Deaths in the Baton Rouge area edged closer to the 200-fatality threshold at 197, but only five new deaths have been reported since Friday.
After East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes, Iberville continued to hold the third place spot in the 12-parish area for deaths at 21. Ascension's deaths held steady at 30.
Through Friday, Iberville and nearby St. James Parish, which had 14 deaths Sunday, continued to be among the top 20 nationally for per capita deaths, according to analysis by Gary Wagner, a University of Louisiana at Lafayette economist.
Some coroner's offices in the Baton Rouge region stop publicly reporting deaths over the weekend but announce new deaths on Monday, which can lead to significant one-day increases.
Across Louisiana, 1,748 patients are currently hospitalized as a result of coronavirus, including 349 people on ventilators. While the daily hospitalization figures represent continued reduction statewide from a high earlier this month, the number of people on ventilators notched up by two over Saturday, a blip in otherwise broader downward trend.
Some coroner's offices have publicly reported their parishes' deaths ahead of when they show up in parish-by-parish tallies reported by the state.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office reported 79 deaths through Friday, though the state has reported 72 as of Sunday. The West Baton Rouge corner has reported 11 deaths due to the COVID-19 illness, while the state count remained Sunday at 10.
See totals for neighboring parishes:
Ascension: 508 cases, 30 deaths
Assumption: 143 cases, 1 death
East Feliciana: 93 cases, 7 deaths
Iberville: 274 cases, 21 deaths
Livingston: 148 cases, 8 deaths
Pointe Coupee: 69 cases, 6 deaths
St. Helena: 19 cases, 1 death
St. James: 217 cases, 14 deaths
West Baton Rouge: 88 cases, 11 deaths
West Feliciana: 74 cases, 0 deaths
The Louisiana Department of Health provides updated numbers every day at noon.
As of Sunday, in East Baton Rouge there have been 632 tests conducted by the state and 9,364 commercial tests.
