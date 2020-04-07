Plants in the vegetation room, where baby marijuana plants - which are clones - spend their early life. The cannabis plants start in the propagation room at the cultivation and manufacturing facility for Wellcana Group, LSU's medical marijuana maker, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 in Baton Rouge. Each plant is tagged through the METRC LLC Tracking System and Louisiana Medical Marijuana Tracking System (LMMTS) which is an integral part of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry's Louisiana Medical Marijuana Program, ensuring that medical marijuana is monitored from the immature plant stage until it is sold.