Amid spiraling unemployment caused by massive shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic, Louisiana will start handing out new federally financed benefits Monday.

Unemployed workers will receive an extra $600 per week on top of a state unemployment benefit that maxes out at $247, and gig workers and contract employees will be newly eligible, under the aid package passed by Congress.

The increased unemployment check will be available through July 31.

In Louisiana, 277,000 people have filed unemployment claims since March 1, the governor said, compared to 103,000 for all of 2019.

The huge number of people filing for unemployment has overwhelmed Louisiana’s state offices, and Gov. John Bel Edwards suggested people file online between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. to try to get through.

Click here to to file for unemployment benefits in Louisiana or call 866-783-5567.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission, which will issue the payments, says on its website that people should "be sure to file for weekly benefits EVERY week that you are not working/work hours have been reduced. If you don’t file weekly, you won’t get paid."

Staff writer Sam Karlin contributed to this report.