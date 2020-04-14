The Baton Rouge Area Chamber continues to track some economic indicators during the coronavirus pandemic through a weekly dashboard.
There were more than 50,200 unemployment claims in the Baton Rouge metro area between March 7 and April 4, about 28,100 of which were in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Hotel occupancy for Baton Rouge area hotels has dropped to its lowest point since the coronavirus pandemic began spreading in Louisiana. Between March 29 and April 6, hotels in the region had only 21% of total capacity booked, which is a 45% drop compared to last year during the same time. Hotel revenue is down 81%.
By comparison, hotel occupancy was 32% between March 19 and March 29, and revenue was down by 64%.
Residents across the Baton Rouge metro area are also traveling less since the statewide stay-at-home order in mid-March, according to smartphone data collected by Google. There was a 39% drop in residents traveling to retail locations and for recreation and a 34% drop in residents commuting to work.
There were 40% fewer residents traveling via Interstate 110 on March 27 compared to last year with only 57,047 vehicles on the road. Similarly, retail fuel sales have been down significantly, about 40% lower in Baton Rouge in late March and industrial fuel sales were down 51% over the year.
“The overall picture is an economy that’s still grappling with the dramatic shift that happened a month ago, when the stay-at-home order was given," said Andrew Fitzgerald, a senior director of business intelligence at BRAC. "In the coming weeks, look for a decrease in the number of initial unemployment claims as a sign that the slowing and shuttering of businesses has plateaued."