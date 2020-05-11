Louisiana will start a highly-anticipated reopening of businesses on Friday, after nearly two months of a coronavirus stay-at-home order that shuttered a wide swath of businesses, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday.

The phase one of the reopening, which draws heavily from White House guidance, is a slow move toward loosening restrictions. Restaurants will be allowed to offer dine-in services if they limit indoor table service to 25% of their capacity. Churches, gyms, movie theaters and places of worship can open with 25% capacity. Barber shops, nail salons, hair salons and bars that offer food service, casinos and video poker, museums, zoos and aquariums can also operate at a quarter their normal capacity.

The new restrictions will be in place for 21 days, until June 5, Edwards said.

Massage parlors, spas, bars without food permits and tattoo parlors are among the businesses that will remain closed.

The governor said the state met the White House's recommended thresholds for starting the phase one reopening. Those include a 14-day decline in people with covid-like symptoms, new cases and hospitalizations.

"The bottom line is the people of Louisiana have worked really hard since this public health emergency was first announced to slow the spread of COVID-19," Edwards said.

Edwards' administration outlined the phase one reopening in an email to lawmakers.

Social distancing and masks are still encouraged, and employees interacting with the public are required to wear masks. Vulnerable people, like the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, are encouraged to continue to shelter in place.

Edwards issued the stay-at-home order on March 22, and extended it until May 15, angering many Republican lawmakers who want him to reopen more quickly.

Under the stay-at-home order, essential businesses like grocery stores were allowed to remain open. But gatherings of 10 or more were banned and gyms, bars, casinos, salons and barbershops were closed. Restaurants were limited to takeout, drive-through or delivery.

When he extended the order until May 15, Edwards also allowed restaurants to let people sit outside and eat their takeout.

Republicans in the state Legislature have started pushing a measure to undermine Edwards' stay-at-home order and lift restrictions before Edwards wanted. Rep. Blake Miguez, a Republican pushing the resolution, said he would likely drop the effort if Edwards announced the reopening would begin May 16.

