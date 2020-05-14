Thanks to the coronavirus outbreak, Baton Rouge Community College plans to hold a virtual, rather than an in-person, commencement ceremony this year and plans to hold it on Friday, May 29
The ceremony, which will celebrate BRCC’s spring 2020 graduates, will begin at 10 a.m. and will be shown live on the college’s Facebook page.
Graduates will listen to messages from BRCC Chancellor Dr. Willie Smith, the academic deans and college officials. Baton Rouge business leader, and former Associated Grocers President and CEO J. H. “Jay” Campbell, Jr. will be the commencement speaker.
The name of each graduate will be read aloud and pictures of the graduates will be displayed.
“These amazing graduates are more than worthy of praise and recognition,” said BRCC Chancellor Dr. Willie E. Smith. “They have not only proven their commitment to their studies, but they have also shown extreme resiliency and determination to push forward in the midst of such an uncertain time for the entire world.”
The virtual commencement will also feature photos submitted by graduates and a video highlighting the past school year.