The amount of money Louisiana has spent responding to the coronavirus has ballooned to $573 million, as the state races to stand up a temporary hospital and other facilities to house patients that have tested positive for the virus.

The figure is more than double from last week, when state government had spent about $247 million.

Spending on the biggest effort to surge Louisiana's medical capacity--a temporary hospital facility at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans--has grown to $109.5 million, according to Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne. That increase came after Gov. John Bel Edwards moved to double the amount of beds there from 1,000 to 2,000.

The amount spent is expected to continue growing. Edwards has indicated the state will build temporary hospitals, or "step-down" facilities for coronavirus patients, in most major metro areas in the state.

Officials are hoping a pot of $1.8 billion in federal money Louisiana is receiving from the latest federal stimulus bill can be used to cover the state's portion of the total spent responding to the virus. Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said Monday he expected guidance on how those funds can be used in a week.

Currently, the federal government covers 75% of the costs incurred by the state responding to the coronavirus. But Dardenne said once Louisiana hits $661 million in spending, the share moves to 90%-10% federal-state.

The vast majority of the total--$539 million--was spent by the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, which is executing contracts for new facilities and buying up supplies for hospitals, according to a breakdown provided by the state Monday.

In addition to the $573 million spent, agencies have lost nearly $25 million in revenues, mostly from colleges and universities.

+3 Former Louisiana State Police, National Guard chiefs re-emerge in coronavirus response Former Louisiana State Police Superintendent Mike Edmonson and former Louisiana National Guard commander Glenn Curtis have both emerged as pla…