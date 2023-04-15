An out-of-state company claims it had the green light from former Zachary Mayor David Amrhein and the City Council to buy steel to build a new City Hall through a public-private partnership — even though council members had yet to take a vote on the deal, which they ended up rejecting months later, according to documents obtained by The Advocate.
A general contractor working for the Downtown Strategies company had to sell the steel at a loss after the council voted down the project in 2021 and sought more than $160,000 in reimbursement from the city — a request that has gone unfulfilled, the documents show.
The City Hall project and an associated downtown revitalization program have recently come back into the spotlight as city leaders ponder whether to renew a contract with Alabama retail recruitment firm Retail Strategies — the parent company of Downtown Strategies. Both entities’ dealings with the city were the subject of a tense and confusing workshop held Tuesday evening.
The meeting was hastily called after Councilman John LeBlanc shared with his fellow council members emails provided to him by Jenn Gregory, the president of Downtown Strategies, after he contacted her earlier this month with questions about the steel purchase. LeBlanc later sent a copy of the messages to The Advocate.
LeBlanc is the only sitting member of the City Council who served on the panel at the time the Downtown Strategies partnership was under consideration. The City Hall project was championed by Amrhein, who left office in January after three terms; he had said he hoped the new building would spur economic and social activity in the area and believed the partnership would be the most affordable way to go about getting a new City Hall.
The city was in talks with Downtown Strategies in 2020 and 2021 about constructing a three-story municipal complex at the corner of Main and Florida streets to replace Zachary’s aging City Hall and to anchor a revitalized downtown. While there was never a contract, the city paid Downtown Strategies $28,000 in one-time consulting fees to draw up those plans, Councilman James Graves said Tuesday.
The building was to feature governmental offices on the top two stories and retail space on the bottom floor that would be rented out. In exchange for building the facility, Downtown Strategies wanted the city to put up an initial $12 million and lease the land to the firm for 30 years — after which the city would have the chance to buy the building.
In October 2021, members of the City Council — then composed of LeBlanc, Francis Nezianya, Laura O’Brien, Hunter Landry and Lael Montgomery — voted 4-1 to reject the proposal, with the majority saying they were uncomfortable with the long lease period and the lack of a bidding process.
But by the night of that vote, Downtown Strategies’ general contractor, Kent Design + Build of Mandeville, had already bought the steel for about $423,000, according to the emails — despite not yet having a written contract. Kent was later able to sell the steel package back to Harrell’s Metal Works for about $255,000.
In a November 2022 email to Amrhein and other officials, Stephen P. Leara, the firm’s general counsel, detailed the situation and asked for about $168,000 in reimbursement. Besides the mayor, the message was sent to city attorney John Hopewell, chief financial officer Deanna Mankins, public relations officer Sharon Phillips and former chief administrative officer Steve Nunnery.
“We received direction from Mayor Amrhein in June of 2021 to proceed and order the steel package required for the Project, ostensibly to lock in steel prices and prevent unnecessary price increases for the Project,” Leara wrote. “We understand that the City Council authorized Mayor Amrhein to purchase the steel for the Project.”
Leara went on to say Amrhein instructed the team to order the steel during a June 23, 2021, phone call with Robert Jolly, a cofounder of Retail Strategies and CEO of another spinoff company, Retail Specialists.
LeBlanc said a vote authorizing the purchase never took place.
At the workshop Tuesday, city leaders said they’ve not responded to the reimbursement request. Gregory also confirmed in an April 4 email to LeBlanc that “we did not receive a response.”
Because the company, not the city, bought the steel, “it would have been a prohibited use of public funds to pay for something that we did not owe,” Hopewell, the city attorney, said.
He and Mankins — both Amrhein appointees — emphasized they had nothing to do with any decisions related to the steel.
“We weren’t in day-to-day administrative discussions with those folks,” Hopewell said. “It would have been the mayor probably talking with Ms. Gregory.”
LeBlanc questioned why Downtown Strategies began procuring materials without a contract in hand. The emails suggest that concerns about rising costs and availability were a factor.
“In the course of the Project, which included several on site-visits, meetings in our Birmingham offices with various City officials, Project calls with engineers and architects, etc.,” Leara wrote, “it was understood that timing to commence and complete the Project was very important, especially in light of materials/supply chain issues and long lead times for critical items.”
Just days after the council defeated the Downtown Strategies proposal, Amrhein was dinged in a Louisiana Legislative Auditor report for working with two other outside companies with no contracts in place. The November 2021 audit — which did not accuse Amrhein of criminal wrongdoing but recommended the city implement more stringent protocols — said the mayor paid nearly $4 million to vendors for maintenance and utility services without contracts.
On Tuesday, LeBlanc and Hopewell had a tense exchange as the councilman said he’s been unable to get answers out of officials about the steel for more than a year. Hopewell disputed that claim, adding that he was caught off guard by the entire discussion because LeBlanc didn’t contact him with questions or send him the same emails he gave to the council members.
“If you’ve got a question about something, come ask — come ask anybody,” Hopewell told LeBlanc. “I resent the fact that somebody thinks that somebody over here is not giving you guys information such that you’re not going to send emails and try to do it behind our backs. That’s not the way to do it. That’s not transparent.”
LeBlanc said he would forward the material to Hopewell.
“Are you sending me the November email?” Hopewell asked, referring to the letter from Leara. “Do you want me to comment on that? Is that what I understand?”
“Yeah,” LeBlanc said.
“How is that important today?” Hopewell asked.
Some council members were puzzled, too. After about half an hour of discussion, Councilman Graves tried to redirect the conversation to Downtown Strategies’ parent company.
“Let’s talk about the contract with Retail Strategies that’s supposed to be coming up. I understand what you’re trying to get to here,” he told LeBlanc. “But why we’re really here is to talk about this Retail Strategies contract.“
At another workshop held in late March, Retail Strategies representatives reported on their progress in recruiting new retailers to Zachary during the past six years. The firm, whose contract will be up for renewal in June, has brought a few businesses to town, including a TJMaxx.
Some on the council applauded those efforts. Others are not completely satisfied and think more could be done.
“We’re paying them $40,000 a year,” Graves said. “What have they brought to Zachary exactly? They hem-hawed, be-bopped around the bush when we asked them some questions.”