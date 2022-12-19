As plans to dredge and revitalize University Lakes proceed, several residents of the lakes area and an LSU ornithologist are sharing concerns with how the project might impact pelicans, egrets and other birds that frequent the waterways.
A group of state, local and LSU officials this year began a $50 million plan to deepen and rehabilitate the often algae-choked lakes. Work is planned in several stages.
With the project scheduled to take place over the next two years, residents are concerned dredging work and the addition of boardwalks could discourage birds on the lakes from engaging in their typical activities or prevent them from landing there altogether.
Hunter Odom, a Baton Rouge resident who has lived next to University Lake his entire life, said he's concerned the American white pelican migration could be disrupted as the project moves to later stages.
“I’m for the dredging of the lakes and making Baton Rouge the best it can be, but it looks like we have some short-term solutions we could do," Odom said.
Currently, the project is in its design phase as firm Sasaki completes preliminary tests that began this summer to come up with a plan for how to best dredge the lakes.
Mark Goodson, University Lakes project manager with the CSRS engineering firm, said construction is set to begin early next year.
"The actual dredging design is nearly complete; we needed to make a few revisions due to our coordination with the I-10 project and so that’s in process now," he said. "We’re hopeful to get the dredging construction under contract shortly after the beginning of the year.”
Odom said he thinks there are other solutions that could help raise the water level, referencing the removal of two gates within a weir near Stanford Avenue that lowered the water level by about one foot.
Replacing those gates, Odom said, would create a short-term solution to what has already been a problem of maintaining a thriving environment for pelicans and other birds.
"Last year it seems like there was a much bigger flock than usual and I believe those gates might be the reason," he said.
Goodson said the gates were not removed by anyone related to the University Lakes project, but there are plans to upgrade them.
"We're actually improving that weir; we're going to be designing it to hold a little more surface water," he said. "The water surface elevation in University Lakes will actually increase slightly and will have the ability, before major rain events, to draw down water into the lakes to make room to store additional rainfall that's going to come."
A group of residents of the lake's east side in the Magnolia Ridge subdivision composed a letter to University Lakes project managers, members of the LSU Foundation and others outlining their concerns with a proposed boardwalk and large deposition of soil that would create a "living shoreline" near their homes.
Living shorelines are intended to create more habitat for wildlife, sloping more gradually into the water.
The long-term master plan also includes using dredged material to create islands from which to support boardwalks that will take people off heavily traveled roads.
Lucila Silva, a resident of the Magnolia Ridge subdivision, said she and other residents are concerned a smaller lake could significantly impact the annual arrival of pelicans and diminish possible recreational space.
"I think the dredging that is being discussed and proposed is going to severely make this lake smaller," she said. "The original intent of the swamp was to open it up."
Ornithologist and former LSU professor J. Van Remsen wrote in support of residents' concerns in his own letter, stating that the inlet is the most valuable portion of the lake to pelicans.
"Given that the white pelican is an iconic feature of University Lake, I recommend special attention to its needs," Remsen wrote. "As noted in the letter, the configuration of that arm of University Lake makes it perhaps the most important feeding site for the species on the Lake."
Goodson said there are many factors the project has taken into consideration as it relates to birds on the lake, adding that workers will modify their schedule to accommodate all wildlife.
"If it looks like we might be in some of those areas during the migration of the pelicans, then we'll adjust our schedule to mitigate as best we can and reduce that impact," he said. "Based on what the experts on our team are telling us, it's not going to take away the opportunity for the pelicans to start their migration."
Goodson said there will never be a time when areas of the lake will be off limits to pelicans, promising that project managers will prioritize making sure their work does not disturb the habitat or feeding patterns of pelicans or any other birds on the lake.
"The whole goal of the project is to restore and improve the quality, environment and habitat that's there now," he said. "At the end of the day, this is going to be a much nicer and healthier and attractive habitat for white pelicans and other birds."