The city-parish has been pumping money back into Baton Rouge's Raising Cane's River Center ever since large venues were allowed cease pandemic restrictions in a bid to kick-start the city's tourism economy.
The Metro Council on Wednesday unanimously approved $3,681,000 for improvements at the River Center, just the latest multi-million appropriation for the venue in recent years. The comes as city-parish officials consider the future of the aging facility, which was built in 1977.
"This is really a Band-Aid approach," said Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman, whose District 10 contains downtown and the River Center. "These are Band-Aids to get us to the point when we're going to really sit down and see what we're going to have at the River Center and what we may have at another spot."
In 2021, the city-parish received a $4.3 million federal grant for venues that were closed for an extended period due to the pandemic. The money was used to recover lost revenue and bring upgrades to the downtown entertainment venue aimed at reducing utility costs, according to the city-parish.
Then, as the city-parish successfully worked to attract a minor league team to Baton Rouge last fall, the council approved a $2.3 million spending package to prepare the building for hockey games. That money was used on a center-hung scoreboard and other various upgrades to support a team.
Wednesday's appropriation uses money already set aside for River Center improvements from occupancy taxes in the downtown area and a state sales tax rebate, according to the budget supplement. Most of the money will go toward purchasing retractable seating for $2.4 million to replace old seats that are no longer functional, River Center General Manager Wayne Hodes said.
The remainder of the funds will be used for various other upgrades, like new hand rails, emergency generators, improvements to the ballroom and food and beverage upgrades, Hodes said.
As the money is being spent, the city-parish is awaiting the results of a facility market study intended to give officials more insight into how to best use the arena and attract acts to Baton Rouge. Local officials have debated an overhaul of the existing arena or even the construction of a new venue.
Councilman Aaron Moak said he would like Hodes to avoid further appropriation requests, barring an emergency, until that study is completed.
"These are short-term fixes, and you can work along a parallel path by doing the short-term fixes to compete now," Hodes told the council. "The overall facility market study is the long-term vision."
The city-parish is expected to receive the results of that study within a month, Hodes said. Constructing an entirely new arena can cost hundreds of millions of dollars, so a refurbishment of the arena may be the most cost-effective solution the study finds, Hodes said.
An $18 million refurbishment of the River Center Performing Arts Theatre was completed in early 2022.
Despite the uncertainty over the arena's future, Visit Baton Rouge President and CEO Jill Kidder said the recent upgrades have been crucial to bringing new attractions to the downtown area
"It’s critical for us to have upgraded facilities to be able to compete," Kidder said. "Our other competitive cities are all upgrading their facilities and making sure they’ve got the right types of equipment and facilities to be able to accommodate the groups that are coming in.”
The announcement of Baton Rouge's new hockey team coming to the River Center and new acts like Cirque du Soleil coming in February 2024 support the recent spending, Kidder said.