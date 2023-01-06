The Metro Council will soon make two appointments to the oversight board for Baker and Baton Rouge’s bus system in a bid to overhaul the leadership of the scandal-ridden agency.
Amid a months-long investigation that started with the intention of replacing some members of the Capital Area Transit System Board of Commissioners, council members see filling two recently vacated seats as the quickest way to overhaul the board.
“I’m in District 10 — my people use CATS,” said Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman, who is also a sitting member on the commission. “This is very important to me to reach out to people who can help us make this thing flow and bring some expertise to the table.”
Board President Kahli Cohran’s term on the unpaid commission ended at the beginning of the month and member Parry Thomas resigned from the board in July. The vacancies offer Metro Council an opportunity to fill two of the commission’s nine seats in short order as their investigation comes to a close.
Council members say they’ve already begun reaching out to constituents with relevant experience who may be interested in one of the two positions.
“The headlines people have read cause them to take pause and ask questions about what type of situation they could be getting into,” Councilwoman Laurie Adams said. “But I also tell people that this is the moment. We have a Metro Council that is committed to walking alongside and doing whatever we can to help the CATS commission and CATS administration to be successful.”
Any appointment would have to be approved by the full Metro Council.
The impending appointments come as the council’s committee to investigate CATS prepares to issue a report on its findings at its next meeting in March.
Council members had previously complained that their investigation, led by outside attorney Michael Adams, was being stonewalled by the commission’s decision to hire its own attorney. Council members threatened in November to issue subpoenas for documents and seek testimony from commission memberes but now say that is no longer necessary.
The legal maneuvering between the Metro Council and the CATS board began over the summer after the council formed the committee to investigate the CATS board's handling of a series of scandals that plagued the bus agency throughout the first half of the year.
The CATS board voted in April to strip former CEO Bill Deville of his title and duties without terminating his contract after the agency was thrust into turmoil when an administrator’s drug test was leaked to the media. The board’s decision allowed Deville to continue collecting a $190,000 annual salary through the expiration of his contract in September 2023.
The board eventually terminated Deville’s contract months later in June, but Metro Council members said the saga showed the CATS board was mishandling taxpayer funds and the council formed the investigative committee in July with the goal of removing members of the CATS board.
Commissioners previously complained that the council had unnecessarily escalated the situation by creating the investigative committee and hiring a lawyer rather than just sitting down to discuss the issues.
Members of the council and the commission were finally able to do that in recent weeks when councilmen LaMont Cole and Cleve Dunn Jr. met with commissioners Patrick Downs, Melissa DeGeneres and Johnathan Hill.
In that meeting, the three commissioners committed to giving the council regular, public updates on the agency and placing a larger emphasis on transparency.
“I want the council and the public to know that we are making responsible decisions, we are fighting for the taxpayer dollars and we are fighting for the riders to improve the system, improve the transparency and improve the way the agency operates,” Downs said.
Dunn left the meeting satisfied with the commission's direction, he said.
"I think it broke down some barriers,” Dunn said. “I think it opened up some lines of communication. I think it built up some trust between the two sides.”
Murphy Foster III, the attorney representing the commissioners, said he feels positive about the direction of the relationship between the two bodies.
“I know that the parties are committed to be open and transparent with each other, to talk and raise questions if either side has questions rather than result to lawyers,” Foster said.
The search for a permanent CEO is set to begin this year and will be key test of the commission’s commitments to transparency, council members said.
“You have the opportunity to do a nationwide search for a new CEO and bring someone in who has a transformational vision,” Adams said.