New neighborhoods and other developments in East Baton Rouge will be required to build to higher flood standards and take other steps to handle deluges if the Metro Council approves new rules Wednesday.
The changes to the parish development code are half a decade in the making: After the 2016 floods ravaged swaths of the parish, parish leaders launched an effort to painstakingly map flood risk and set new rules to manage it. And more recent floods have only increased pressure to set tighter development rules.
“The purpose of the entire study was to look at ways to improve the drainage system and reduce flood risk,” city-parish Transportation and Drainage Director Fred Raiford said. “We have areas in our parish being developed … and we now have better information to make a lot of better decisions than we would have made in the past.”
The parish has been relying on federal flood maps, which are considered out of date because climate change has intensified weather events and increased flood risk. Working with engineering firm HNTB, officials created a detailed map that set higher rainfall estimates and greater flooding risk in many places.
If the rules are approved, that means many developers wpuld have to build to higher standards, including potentially elevating homes, building detention ponds, and other steps.
All developers would be required to ensure their projects can handle at least a 100-year storm event, meaning a storm severe enough that it is expected to only happen once every 100 years. The proposed standards establish that benchmark as 13.9 inches of rain in a 24 hour period.
Developers would be required to make sure their projects don't cause water to flow off their property, potentially flooding neighbors. And buildings will also be required to be set back from existing stream banks to prevent them from interfering with storm runoff, according to the proposal.
The data behind the rules will be made public for use by developers and homeowners.
“With that data and modeling, we could see how that development has had an impact … and could look at how we can mitigate these flood risks and make sure development isn’t creating a negative impact upstream or downstream,” HNTB project manager Melissa Kennedy said.
While the full project to change flood standards has been in the works, parish leaders have been under pressure to act more swiftly in the short-term. After 1,000 homes flooded in the southeast part of the parish in May 2021, the metro council temporarily imposed new, higher development standards until the full project could be completed.
The temporary rules end in March, coinciding with the proposal’s effective date of April 1.
Metro Council members reached on Tuesday were largely supportive of the proposal. But some said it may be deferred at the Wednesday meeting to allow for some members to hold further conversations with Broome’s administration and interested parties.
When the temporary rules brought by Councilman Rowdy Gaudet were approved, most council members said they’d be unwilling to approve standards lower than the temporary ones.
“What I've been saying for years while all of this data was being gathered … is that we need to base our policy on good science and data, and I think we are there,” said Gaudet, whose District 3 is prone to flooding.
Councilman Dwight Hudson, whose District 9 experienced flooding in 2021, is one of several members who voted to approve the Stormwater Master Plan and applauded the use of new flood models to develop the proposal. Hudson is in support of the legislation, he said.
“It was certainly a very large investment, but I think moving forward it’s going to be a good investment,” Hudson said. “As we make these decisions, it’s going to impact people’s livelihoods, so we have to make sure we have good data to make good decisions.”
Several other council members said they are hesitant to approve the changes until they can ensure it won’t negatively impact the economy by blocking development altogether.
Mayor-President Pro Tem LaMont Cole said his decision to support the proposal will partially depend on the feedback he receives from developers at Wednesday’s meeting, but he is in support of any change that reduces flood risk.
Councilwoman Chauna Banks, whose District 2 encompasses much of North Baton Rouge, said she is likely to vote to defer the proposal because she hasn’t had enough time to receive feedback from developers. North Baton Rouge is majority Black and has been underdeveloped for decades, and Banks said she is concerned that the rules could slow economic growth in her district that doesn’t struggle as much with flooding as the southern half of the parish.
“The southern part of the parish and the overbuilding contributed to their flooding,” Banks said. “The reason we haven’t had that issue in the north is we’ve been so neglected. Now, because they’ve created their own monster, the entire parish is being punished for it.”
But at least some developers feel like they’ll be able to continue building while adhering to the stricter rules.
Karen Zito, president and CEO of the Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge, said her group is looking forward to working under permanent rules after 16 months under the council’s temporary standards.
“The predictability where our developers can plan for cost under the new rules and its impacts is going to be helpful,” Zito said. “We support safe and affordable housing, and this is all part of that planning process.”
The Home Builders Association took part in a series of meetings with the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations and other interest groups to provide feedback on the proposed changes over the course of several years.
Ed Lagucki, president of the federation, said he broadly supports the proposal because of its use of science and data, although not every change his organization advocated for was included.
“It seems like nobody got entirely what they wanted, which is probably a good compromise,” Lagucki said.
Lagucki would have liked for all development that is entirely within the floodplain to be blocked under the proposal rather than allow it to continue under the higher standards, a concern Hudson also raised.
If the proposal is approved, attention will then turn to the second part of the Stormwater Master Plan: capital improvement projects intended to overhaul the parish’s drainage system.
While the UDC amendments are positive, Lagucki pointed to the fact that they are intended to prevent floods from worsening in the future, not addressing the parish’s current problems.
“Going forward, we have got to get down and finish all the cleaning and clearing of all the major tributaries through the parish,” Lagucki said. “That helps the people today. All these revisions help the people who buy the homes tomorrow.”