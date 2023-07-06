Ten months after being arrested on allegations he drove a female suspect to an apartment and sexually assaulted her, a former Baton Rouge police officer is now the focus of two federal lawsuits alleging he used his position to proposition women in his custody.
Wade Patrick Hill was in his second year with the Baton Rouge Police Department last September when Chief Murphy Paul and other agency officials announced criminal charges against him. Hill, 41, was booked for second-degree kidnapping, misdemeanor sexual battery, obscenity and malfeasance in office.
The charges stemmed from a July 2022 encounter Hill had with a woman after responding to a trespassing call. According to a civil complaint filed Monday, Hill handcuffed the woman and drove her to a vacant apartment, then performed a lewd sex act in front of her.
She is one of two women now suing Hill. Another plaintiff who filed a claim Monday in the U.S. Middle District of Louisiana alleges he drove her to the same apartment after she begged him not to arrest her. Once there, he offered to get her charges dropped if she had sex with him, according to court filings.
“I think he put these women, who were already in a very vulnerable state, in an even more compromised state to where if they would’ve rejected his advances, what potentially could’ve happened to them," said Baton Rouge attorney Ron Haley, who is representing both plaintiffs in the separately filed lawsuits. "I think that’s a question that needs to be asked and asked loudly.”
In addition to the former officer, Chief Murphy, the Baton Rouge Police Department and the city of Baton Rouge are also listed as defendants in both federal claims. The complaints allege the city shares liability with the police department, which is responsible for screening, hiring, training, supervising, disciplining and retraining officers. In his filing, Haley wrote that the department failed to vet, train or discipline Hill based on his "extreme misconduct" against the two plaintiffs. He said the city and police force also had no sexual harassment policy in place at the time to protect citizens from misconduct by Baton Rouge officers.
“I think it’s extremely important that women feel empowered to speak their truth," Haley told The Advocate on Thursday. "I also think it’s important the community support these women for being brave enough to come out and say enough is enough.”
East Baton Rouge Parish and BRPD officials declined to comment on the pending litigation Thursday, but a government spokesman noted the city-parish and police department prioritize employee conduct and accountability.
"We have raised the standards and will continue to do so," the spokesman said in an email.
The first report of Hill's alleged misconduct came from a woman he took into custody July 8, 2022, when a property manager called him to an apartment complex to remove a woman from the premises. Hill handcuffed the woman and detained her in his squad car.
But instead of taking her to a police precinct to book her, he drove the woman to his residence and transferred her to the backseat of his personal vehicle, according to police department officials. Hill then drove the woman to several locations, making sexually suggestive comments and inappropriately touching her along the way, the lawsuit states.
Haley alleged Hill eventually took the woman to an apartment complex along Highland Road where he was a resource officer. Once there, Hill led the woman into a vacant apartment he had access to and released her from her handcuffs. Ultimately, the plaintiff said, he performed a sex act in front of her without her consent. He then dropped her off in the parking lot of a nearby nail salon and offered her money for a manicure.
The lawsuit indicates surveillance videos, body camera footage and GPS tracking corroborated the woman’s report, which department officials investigated internally, and led to Hill’s arrest. He has yet to be indicted or formally charged by prosecutors, 19th Judicial District Court records indicated Thursday.
Haley said Hill is currently under criminal investigation for the second incident, which happened early the morning of Jan. 8, 2022. He was one of several officers that responded to a domestic violence call and detained a woman involved in a dispute with her boyfriend. He drove the handcuffed woman to various parts of town in his patrol vehicle and told her he was trying to convince his commanding officer to let her off without taking her to jail, her lawsuit states.
She said he began making sexual advances during the ride and eventually took her to the Highland Road apartment. The lawsuit alleges he promised the woman he would get her charges dropped if she had sex with him. The plaintiff agreed.
“She was fearful of the consequences to follow if she chose not to satisfy his requests,” her claim states.
The governor signed into law a Senate bill that passed the Legislature in 2018, which said no one can consent to sexual contact while they are in police custody.
Following the sexual encounter, Hill drove the woman to her best friend’s house then took her home to retrieve some of her belongings. She alleges at some point, he offered to let her live at the vacant apartment where he sexually assaulted her.
The domestic violence charges against the woman eventually were dismissed after they went to court, according to Haley, who said neither of the plaintiffs consented to have sex with Hill.
“But if you want to play devil’s advocate and say that it was, it’s still wrong,” he maintained. “You’re still not supposed to do that while you’re on the clock as a police officer. This is somebody that is in your custody, in a very vulnerable position, that you took advantage of.”