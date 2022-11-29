Three youths arrested in the fatal shooting of a St. Amant High senior at a Gonzales gas station earlier this month are part of a local group known as the WSQ, a Gonzales police detective testified Tuesday.
The acronym stands for "We Stay Quiet," the detective added, and is the name of one of two rival groups whose running Instagram feud led to the death of Mekhi Darville on Nov. 11.
Darville, 17, of Sorrento, was an innocent bystander shot as he left the Fuel Smart gas station in the 1800 block of South Burnside Avenue shortly before 9:40 p.m., police have said.
The role of the WSQ came to light Tuesday afternoon during a bail hearing in Gonzales for one of the shooting suspects, Jamal "Mal" Holloway.
At the hearing, Judge Jason Verdigets ordered that Holloway, 18, of Prairieville, be held without bail.
Verdigets found that Holloway, who is on probation after his conviction last month for a misdemeanor assault from earlier this year, is a flight risk and continuing danger to the community.
Holloway has been booked on a single count of being a principal to second-degree murder in Darville's slaying along with other counts.
Two other suspects also arrested as principals in the shooting are juveniles, police have said. State law keeps juvenile criminal records largely from public view. The disposition of their cases is unknown.
On Tuesday, Gonzales Police Detective Dominick Rodi told Holloway's public defender, Allen V. Davis, that the other group involved in the Instagram feud did not have a name but that Darville had given some its members a ride.
Darville's mother has said previously that her son had gone with some of his extended family to the East Ascension High game that night.
Police have said Darville went to the Fuel Smart station, which was formerly known for many years as Chips, after the game.
Detective Rodi told prosecutor Leila Braswell that Gonzales police developed Holloway as a suspect after reviewing surveillance video from East Ascension Spartan Stadium in Gonzales and from the gas station and also from searching social media.
Rodi said the surveillance video shows Holloway was the "primary antagonist" in the dispute that night that ended up in an altercation of some kind and shooting at Fuel Smart.
Rodi testified that eyewitnesses also placed Holloway in the vehicle from which shots were fired but also acknowledged on cross-examination that no eyewitnesses identified who actually shot Darville.
Gonzales police have said previously that the vehicle containing Holloway and the others had happened upon Darville and his friends at the gas station.
Rodi didn't provide details Tuesday about how the Spartan Stadium footage figured into Holloway's arrest.
The stadium is also on Burnside Avenue, a little more than a mile north of the Fuel Smart.