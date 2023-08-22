A convicted hitman who helped kill the ex-wife of former Baton Rouge car dealer Hamid Ghassemi then testified against Ghassemi during his murder trial was sentenced to 30 years in prison Tuesday.
Daniel Humberto Richter, 41, was one of three men Ghassemi hired in 2015 to kill 54-year-old Tahereh Ghassemi and the couple's adult son, Hamed Ghassemi. Hamid Ghassemi ordered the hit seven weeks after he and Tahereh's longtime marriage ended in a bitter divorce that culminated with a judge ordering him to pay her more than $1.1 million and give her two homes.
Skyler Williams and Tyler Ashpaugh helped Richter abduct Tahereh Ghassemi at gunpoint from one of those homes in the 4600 block of North Laurel Creek Court the night of April 11, 2015. The men did not kidnap or harm Hamed Ghassemi, who also lived at the residence. He wasn't home at the time.
The trio drove Tahereh Ghassemi to a remote stretch of La. 16 in St. Helena Parish, where Ashpaugh shot her in the head three times and they buried her body in a shallow grave, according to prosecutors. They later burned Tahereh Ghassemi's vehicle in Baton Rouge.
Hamid Ghassemi masterminded the slaying and paid Williams and Ashpaugh $10,000 for their respective roles in the slaying. Richter was a key witness during Hamid Ghassemi's murder trial last week. He detailed the plan hatched by his former boss at the Import One used auto lot along Airline Highway, which Hamid Ghassemi owned.
Richter told jurors he expected Hamid to "take care of him" as his reward for helping facilitate the fatal kidnapping.
All four men were originally indicted for first-degree murder, a capital offense that carried a mandatory life sentence. Richer, Williams and Ashpaugh each pleaded guilty to a reduced indictment for manslaughter. Ashpaugh cooperated with state prosecutors but died in prison in January. Williams, 25, is expected to be sentenced to 30 years in prison Aug. 31.
As part of his plea deal, Richter agreed to take the stand and testify against Hamid Ghassemi.
Parish Assistant District Attorney Dana Cummings, who led Ghassemi's prosecution, told District Judge Tarvald Smith that Richter complied with the terms of that agreement. A jury took less than two hours of deliberations to find Hamid Ghassemi guilty of first-degree murder following a seven-day trial that ended Aug. 15. Ghassemi is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 19.
"You testified truthfully, and based upon the outcome of the trial last week it was credible," Smith said Tuesday before imposing Richter's prison sentence. "You've got a lot of time to think about what you helped orchestrate. You did what you did and you're taking your medicine for it."