For 14 years, a lawsuit filed by 900 investors who lost money in a global Ponzi scheme based out of Baton Rouge has languished in court.
Now an attorney representing hundreds of Louisiana plaintiffs in the class-action lawsuit is asking a state judge to put the case on a fast track.
Phillip Preis, a Baton Rouge attorney, said an alarming number of the victims who lost their life savings after entrusting their nest eggs to the Stanford Trust Co. are dying off or becoming disabled.
“All these people are elderly now and each year that goes by, there’s just less of a likelihood that they’ll have any of the benefits they retired for in the first place,” he said.
The lawsuit accuses the state’s Office of Financial Institutions, or OFI, of turning a blind eye to R. Allen Stanford’s investment scheme for years and failing to protect investors.
Stanford was Stanford International Bank’s former board chairman for more than 20 years when he orchestrated the Ponzi scheme, taking $7 billion from the bank to finance his personal businesses and lavish lifestyle, according to federal authorities.
In a motion filed in the 19th Judicial District Court in February, Preis argued that the OFI and the Attorney General’s office, which is representing the state regulatory agency, have caused unjustified delays over the past 18 months by making a “meritless” appeal to the Louisiana Supreme Court.
Preis will square off with the AG’s office during a hearing Wednesday morning before 19th JDC Chief judge Donald Johnson. Proceedings begin at 9 a.m. inside the downtown Baton Rouge courthouse.
Preis will be arguing for the release of documents from 2001 to 2005 that could shed light on what the OFI knew about alleged kickbacks Allen Stanford paid Stanford Trust during that timeframe to entice investors to roll their life savings over from IRAs and purchase worthless certificates of deposit, or CDs, from Allen Stanford’s offshore bank. He’ll also ask Johnson to expedite all pre-trial motions and depositions so the case can move to the trial phase quicker.
“OFI and the Attorney General continue to abuse the process to avoid giving these victims their day in court,” the attorney said in his February motion. “It is now time that the court bring OFI's legal charade to delay the proceedings to a halt and order a trial and expedited discovery for these elderly victims.”
State officials have maintained that OFI had no legal duty to notify investors or the general public of Allen Stanford’s fraudulent practices. In a major victory for the plaintiffs, the Louisiana Supreme Court rejected the state’s “no duty” argument for a second time in November, rejecting a writ filed directly to the high court.
For his misdeeds, Allen Stanford was sentenced to 110 years in prison in June 2012, three months after a jury found him guilty of 13 fraud, conspiracy and obstruction counts. The federal government seized about $330 million from 29 different offshore bank accounts where he stashed his ill-gotten fortune. He was also ordered to pay a $5.9 million judgement.
The Stanford International Bank is what eventually became of an offshore bank based in Antigua and Barbuda that Allen Stanford founded in 1985. He originally named it the Guardian International Bank and ran the institution in Montserrat and the British West Indies, court records indicate. He changed the name to the Stanford International Bank, or SIB, four years after it was relocated to Antigua in 1990.
Using SIB as his weapon of choice, Allen Stanford sold investors certificates of deposit, or CDs, that usually paid a higher premium than interest rates on CDs issued in the U.S. By 2008, the bank owed its CD depositors more than $8 billion.
Stanford Trust was based in Baton Rouge, and the Stanford Group Co. — another Stanford entity — had offices in downtown Baton Rouge. Victims of the Ponzi scheme invested their retirement savings as rollover IRAs in fraudulent certificates of deposit (CDs) that Stanford Trust sold in Baton Rouge.
Financial advisers for Stanford told investors their money was safely held in the CDs at SIB in the Caribbean islands. In reality, however, Allen Stanford was stealing from victims worldwide by misappropriating billions of dollars from the Caribbean financial institution, prosecutors said.
Local investors were swindled out of $250 million as part of the scheme, court records showed. Many of them were retirees from Exxon and other plants along the Mississippi River, according to Preis.
“All I’m trying to do is get them to resolve this thing,” he said. “It’s a half-billion dollar claim and obviously we’ll settle it for a lot less than that. But the state needs to be realistic about their potential exposure on this.”