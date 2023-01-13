A lawsuit that accuses multiple Louisiana universities of failing to protect students on three different campuses from an alleged serial sexual predator is moving forward after a federal judge ruled the accusations credible enough to go to trial.
The plaintiff is one of six women who accused Victor Daniel Silva of sexual misconduct between 2014 and 2020. Among others, she sued the University of Louisiana System, which includes the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Louisiana Tech, and the Louisiana State University System, which includes LSU.
The lawsuit contends the three universities knew about sexual assault reports against Silva but failed to take appropriate action, allowing him to shuffle between campuses and victimize several female students with few consequences.
The university systems moved to dismiss, but U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson found enough merit to let the suit proceed.
“Federal law requires publicly-funded universities to immediately and effectively investigate reports of sexual assault to eliminate the threat and prevent its reoccurrence,” Jackson wrote in his ruling. “Louisiana law requires coordinated intervention among public universities and local law enforcement to identify and remove sexual offenders from college campuses. Yet, despite five alleged assaults, a rape arrest, and banishment from LSU, Silva was not suspended, expelled, criminally prosecuted, or even meaningfully investigated. Instead, in the face of new allegations, Silva was allowed to transfer repeatedly among LSU, UL Lafayette, and Louisiana Tech.”
Jackson did remove the LSU System from the suit on procedural grounds; he said the specific alleged violations against it should be heard in state court, not federal court. LSU still faces a similar lawsuit in state court.
Monica Beck, an attorney representing the woman, sought to have the claims against all defendants settled in federal court to streamline court proceedings, but she anticipated LSU’s possible objection.
"We're very pleased by the judge's decision and his order," Beck said Wednesday. "We have been looking to pursue justice for some time against the institutions that enabled the perpetrator. We think the judge was very fair, just and thorough in his opinion."
The allegations
The federal complaint in the Middle District of Louisiana alleges the UL System schools violated Title IX, the federal law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex at federally funded institutions.
Silva is not listed as a defendant, but he is mentioned by name as the plaintiff's alleged rapist. He attended LSU in 2014, transferred to UL Lafayette in 2015, transferred to Louisiana Tech in 2018 and then in 2019 transferred back to UL Lafayette.
The accusations against him first came to light in a USA Today investigative report that illustrated how he repeatedly switched schools despite allegations of sexual misconduct.
The complaint also contends the schools failed to comply with a 2015 bill then-Gov. Bobby Jindal signed into law that mandates public universities establish a uniform policy to notify one another of sexual assaults reported on their campuses. The state law also requires schools to enter into agreements to share information about possible sex crimes with law enforcement agencies in their respective parishes.
In 2021, after numerous public controversies over the handling of sexual misconduct on campuses, the legislature further tightened those laws.
The Indiana woman, listed as "Jane Doe" in the lawsuit, was a junior at Louisiana Tech University when she met Silva, who was also a student there at the time. She went to a house party at Silva's off-campus apartment in September 2018, the lawsuit says.
During the party, she got drunk and agreed to sleep it off in a separate bedroom at his residence, while Silva said he would sleep on the couch, the lawsuit says. But she says she woke up in the middle of the night to find him peeling off her clothes. He raped her repeatedly over the ensuing hours as she slipped in and out of consciousness, her lawsuit alleges.
The University of Louisiana System argued the case against them was baseless because the alleged sexual assault took place at Silva's off-campus apartment, where the university "has no control over students."'
But Jackson said in his ruling that Louisiana Tech showed a "deliberate indifference" in its response by failing to investigate even after the plaintiff reported the alleged rape to the school's Title IX coordinator.
Multiple accusations, multiple campuses
The lawsuit — one of several filed over the Silva allegations — lays out a timeline of Silva's alleged crimes, which span multiple victims and campuses.
They began with a student at LSU, who reported that he raped her in 2014. LSU investigated the report, but found no evidence to support the allegation.
Sliva transferred to UL Lafayette, but returned to Baton Rouge the following spring to visit friends and attend a frat party, where he met Mayumi Dickerson. According to a campus police report, the Dickerson alleged he raped her multiple times in her LSU dorm.
He was booked on counts of forcible second-degree rape, but the state never sought prosecution in the case, according to 19th Judicial District Court records.
Dickerson, who has filed her own lawsuit, spoke out publicly last summer, saying she’s struggled with knowing that “nobody has been held accountable.”
The allegations got Silva banished from the LSU campus and an LSU administrator emailed UL Dean of Students Carl Tapo a news article about Silva's arrest. LSU officials, however, took no action to block Silva's transfer or formally notify UL, the suit claims.
After learning about the arrest, Tapo placed Silva on disciplinary probation for two years and forced him to attend behavior management courses. The school hired him to tutor local high school students during his probationary period.
He was reported for sexual misconduct against three more women while on probation between November 2016 and June 2018. Two of those women were UL Lafayette students and the other attended a local community college, the lawsuit alleges.
Lafayette police never notified the university about the reports, despite the state law, the lawsuit claims. Lafayette Parish's consolidated government is another defendant in the lawsuit.
Parish officials argued the case against the consolidated government should be thrown out because it was filed more than a year after the plaintiff reported that she was sexually assaulted, surpassing the statute of limitations for federal claims. But Jackson ruled that the plaintiff had no way of knowing about the connection between her alleged rape and the schools' suspected failings to investigate Silva until May 2021, when the USA Today article was published.
The former Louisiana Tech student said she only knew Silva as "Daniel" but learned his true identity in December 2018 after seeing his picture in a chat group with a warning about him raping other women. That's when she reported him to Louisiana Tech police and the university's Title IX coordinator, Carrie Flournoy, who told the plaintiff campus police were investigating his past because school officials "had been receiving calls and reports about Silva."
But he withdrew from school three days after the report and the university stopped investigating the woman's claims, telling her "if Silva re-enrolled at Tech, they would call her back to get her testimony," the lawsuit indicated.
Silva transferred to UL Lafayette the following semester, and graduated from the university with a clean academic record in 2020.
Where LSU stands
The lawsuit does not accuse the LSU System of Title IX violations, but does make negligence claims against it.
While Title IX violations involve federal law, the negligence claims allege violations of state law. The judge ruled that those claims should be heard in state court because of the 11th Amendment, which protects state entities from being sued federally unless the state waives its sovereign immunity.
LSU did not, and Jackson said he was obligated to remove the university from the federal case.
“LSU ‘is an arm of the state’ for Eleventh Amendment purposes, and state law negligence claims fall squarely within the ambit of the Eleventh Amendment’s protection,” his order stated. “Thus, absent a waiver from LSU, the plaintiff cannot pursue her negligence claim here.”
LSU is not off the hook. The university is also named in a civil complaint the plaintiff lodged in 19th Judicial District Court last May, the same day she filed the federal suit.
The state case was temporarily halted while Jackson referred the jurisdictional dispute. Beck, the attorney, now expects the case against LSU to proceed in the 19th Judicial District Court.
Meanwhile, the federal lawsuit involving Louisiana Tech and UL Lafayette is expected to move into the discovery phase.