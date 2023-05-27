Dallas LeBlanc never considered himself an addict. In his mind, it was normal to use drugs to take the edge off. But when his addiction consumed him, it took everything.
LeBlanc, 44, lost his friends and family, his house, truck, business and health. In 2019, he lost his girlfriend to a drug overdose. Two years later, he was arrested for theft and kidnapping, court records indicate.
"Addiction took everything from me, even my freedom. In my homelessness I turned to a life of crime to survive on the streets. These are my regrets," LeBlanc said. "But thankfully, God had other plans for me and saved my life. Jail was the best thing that ever happened to me. It was the start of my sobriety. I've been blessed to have a second chance at life, and I will not waste it."
Using faith and a desire to help others elude the misery he endured during his spiral into addiction, LeBlanc has turned around his life. He has been sober for 2½ years and was one of five graduates who celebrated a milestone Wednesday after successfully completing the 19th Judicial District Court's drug treatment program.
The intensive outpatient program is designed to teach accountability to identified substance abusers facing criminal charges, and eliminate the stigma of their addiction by treating them and enriching their lives. Throngs of loved ones and supporters gathered inside the 19th JDC courthouse for a ceremony to pay tribute to the graduating class.
"Before coming into recovery court last year, I was a lost soul. I never thought I'd be given the opportunity to complete this program," said graduate Kellie Burton, who was facing 20 years behind bars after being charged with multiple drug offenses before she was enrolled in the program in a different parish.
She said she left everything behind and came to East Baton Rouge to participate in drug court here. She has maintained a job for more than a year, she is moving up in the company, has a vehicle that's paid off and is an active Alcoholics Anonymous member serving as a sponsor to others. More importantly, she's also starting to rebuild broken relationships with her family members.
"Today, I am a better mother, daughter, employee and friend because of recovery court," Burton said.
The 15-month program is broken up into three phases. Participants must undergo random drug screenings, complete 200 hours of volunteer work and are required to make weekly or monthly court appearances before District Judge Will Jorden, who began presiding over drug court Dec. 1. This week's affair marked his second graduating class.
"I'm big on celebrating the successes, but I'm also big on trying to instill in our folks that you can succeed, you will succeed," Jorden told The Advocate after the ceremony. "This is not the one and only time in your life that you're going to be successful. I want people to expect greatness. I want people to see that this is what my life has in store for me."
During the festivities, the judge implored drug court participants in the courtroom to never forget the pain that accompanies a life of addiction and to always remember the depths from which they have come.
"You have to remember those things, because it's only in remembering them that we can realize and say I don't want to go back to them," Jorden said. "That's what growth is. Growth is uncomfortable."
Like LeBlanc, graduate Michael Young said he also has relied on his faith in Jesus Christ to buoy him through the travails he has faced. He uses prayer and inspirational speeches to fend off the demons of substance abuse and remain sober.
"I'm taking back something that I foolishly and easily gave away in my addiction and that's my life. And I'm giving it to somebody that knows what to do with it, and that's my Lord and savior, Jesus Christ," Young said. "What I've learned in recovery court is my addiction doesn't make me. It doesn't define me, but what I do going forward will."
Sally Tullos, a 35-year-old drug court alumni, gave the keynote address Wednesday and shared her testimony with the graduates. She was a 17-year intravenous drug user who caught her first criminal charge at the age of 17. She later was sentenced to nine years in prison and gave birth to her daughter in a penitentiary. She credited drug court with saving her life, but warned the graduates that she faltered after graduating from the program.
"I always did extremely well when someone else was making all the decisions for me. When I had that drug test line, that judge and my counselor checking in on me, I did amazing. I thrived in structure," Tullos said. "But I didn't know how to survive unless somebody else was making every single decision for me. So what happened was after drug court, after I got off that structure, I relapsed."
The Lake Charles native said she felt like she had conquered her addiction when she started having success and stopped following the steps to recovery that she was taught in drug court. She was released from prison in 2019 and now works a marketing director for the Washington Street Hope Center, an Avoyelles Parish inpatient substance abuse rehab. She said she uses counseling and helping others to keep herself on track.
"It is so important for me to realize how real this disease is and know that it can happen at any moment," Tullos said. "I hope y'all realize what an accomplishment this is. But now the real work starts. You're not going to have anybody telling you want to do anymore. Your family's probably starting to trust you again, letting you see your kids. You probably have a good job; life is good right now. And that's how it was for me."