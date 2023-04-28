A Mid City North teenager who initially claimed self-defense after he shot and killed a man around the corner from his house pleaded guilty this week to charges stemming from the slaying.
Deunta Montreal Brown, 22, was convicted Monday of gunning down 20-year-old Dynovan Johnson during a Jan. 12, 2020, incident in the 3600 block of Amarillo Street. Indicted for second-degree murder, Brown gave a guilty plea for manslaughter during a hearing inside the 19th Judicial District Court.
Brad Myers, the 19th JDC judge presiding over his case, sentenced Brown to 18½ years for manslaughter and 30 years for an obstruction of justice charge to which Brown also pleaded during the hearing.
The judge ordered both sentences to run simultaneously.
Brown was 19 at the time of the shooting. According to an arrest report, he shot Johnson multiple times then ran to his nearby home in the 3400 block of Hollywood Street.
When detectives went to Brown’s residence, he told them he shot Johnson in self-defense. But a witness gave investigators a conflicting account, saying Brown walked up to the victim and began firing at him unprovoked, reports state. Police searched Brown’s home and found the murder weapon. They also obtained surveillance footage that showed the teen fleeing the scene.
After the shooting, Johnson was taken to a hospital, where he died.