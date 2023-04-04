A Baton Rouge man accused of beating a 76-year-old woman to death in 2018 while high on a synthetic drug pleaded guilty to manslaughter Monday.
Attorneys were in the process of selecting a jury for Eric Romell Augustus, 54, to be tried this week for second-degree murder in the death of Lovie Variste. But Augustus made an eleventh-hour detour Monday afternoon, agreeing to plead guilty to the reduced charge of manslaughter.
Prosecutors recommended he be sentenced to 35 years in prison in exchange for the guilty plea. A second-degree murder conviction would have carried a mandatory life sentence.
According to arrest records, Augustus admitted to Baton Rouge police that he smoked a variant of synthetic marijuana known as "Mojo" on the morning of March 21, 2018 in a Lone Oak Drive apartment where he reportedly lived with Variste. He said he heard God tell him to kill and that he thought Variste was a demon, the records say.
The defendant said he didn't actually remember carrying out an attack because of the drugs, according to authorities.
Variste, a retired cook and great-grandmother, died of blunt force wounds. Augustus said they had dated for about five months leading up to the slaying and lived together for much of that span, but family members of Variste have disputed that claim.
After killing Variste, Augustus left the apartment without helping her and went to his estranged wife's house, prosecutors said. He told her he'd done something bad and, when the two returned to the residence hours later, Augustus reported the killing to police.
Court records show Augustus had a history of previous arrests. Prior to the homicide, he pleaded guilty to domestic abuse, aggravated battery and drug charges on six occasions dating back to 2004.
District Judge Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts set his sentencing hearing for May 18.