Derrick Cavazos had plans to begin his career as a criminal defense attorney at a Baton Rouge law firm after he graduated from the Southern University Law Center.
But those dreams were tragically cut short when a home invader tried to burglarize his home early the morning of May 1, 2021.
Police say Cavazos and the intruder, 30-year-old Terrius Reshawn Brown, had a shootout inside the aspiring attorney’s Ashby Avenue residence.
Cavazos died in the exchange. Brown was wounded and had to be hospitalized.
Brown, 30, was in court Monday for his murder trial, which was slated to get underway this week. But he backed out as attorneys were making jury selections, opting to plead guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter.
According to court documents, prosecutors agreed to a 50-year prison stint for Brown in exchange for his guilty plea to second-degree murder, home invasion and felon in possession of a firearm. He’s expected to be sentenced to 40 years for the manslaughter conviction and another 10 years for home invasion.
District Judge Tarvald Smith will make the final determination when he sentences Brown on May 11.
Cavazos’ death came during a record-breaking spate of violence in East Baton Rouge that saw homicides spike across the parish at unprecedented rates.
He graduated from Southern university’s law school in 2019. He taught political science as an adjunct professor at Southern while earning his law degree. He passed the bar exam in 2020, but he put that on hold to help family members after Hurricane Laura decimated his hometown Lake Charles months after he became licensed to practice law, loved ones told The Advocate at the time.