Voting rights groups say elections officials across the state are making felons who have served their prison sentences clear an undue hurdle to get their voting rights restored.
In a federal lawsuit filed Monday in the U.S. Middle District Court of Louisiana, the advocacy groups are challenging elections officials who make some of these ex-convicts produce hard-to-obtain records in order to cast a ballot five years after they’ve served their time.
Attorneys for the Campaign Legal Center filed the lawsuit in conjunction with Bill Quigley, a professor and law clinic director at Loyola University Law School. They are suing Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin on behalf of three organizations.
Voice of the Experienced, or VOTE, is a grassroots nonprofit founded and operated by formerly incarcerated people. The Power Coalition for Equity and Justice is a New Orleans-based alliance of nonpartisan community-based organizations that does voter outreach and educates marginalized Louisiana constituents. The League of Women Voters of Louisiana is part of a national group that advocates informed civic engagement and helped push for the passage of the National Voter Registration Act in 1993.
The progressive groups want a judge to declare the state’s “inequitable felony disenfranchisement scheme” a violation of federal voting guidelines.
The plaintiffs have petitioned for an injunction blocking Ardoin from requiring proof of eligibility documents from the eligible ex-convicts. They also want the Secretary of State to issue a statewide order advising parish elections offices to stop demanding the documents as well.
“Some people finished their sentences decades ago and are being told to see their parole officer and get paperwork,” VOTE deputy director Bruce Reilly said in a news release late Monday. “Others have only ever been on probation and should never have been suspended at all. Ultimately, it is a waste of everyone’s resources to try and help one person after another navigate a redundant requirement.”
A spokesman for the Secretary of State declined Tuesday to comment on the pending litigation.
Felons temporarily lose their right to vote when they are sentenced, under state law.
Louisiana previously gave people with convictions the chance to vote only after they completed probation and/or parole. For some ex-prisoners, that meant they would never be able to participate in the voting process.
A House Bill enacted in 2019 opened the door for an estimated 30,000 felons still on supervision to have their rights restored five years after they were released from incarceration. Department of Public Safety & Corrections officials had to send documentation to local registrar’s offices to prove these people had been out at least five years and were eligible to vote, according to the 2019 measure.
But a 2021 amendment removed that “unnecessary and burdensome” paperwork requirement, according to the lawsuit. Ex-convicts who’d met the five-year threshold or served their time and completed all obligations of their sentence were supposed to have their voting rights automatically reinstated.
Lawmakers required the Department of Corrections and U.S. Attorney to share information with the Secretary of State and parish registrars to confirm the ex-convicts’ voter eligibility, according to the tweak in the law.
But the lawsuit says elections chiefs are still making ex-convicts who registered to vote before incarceration show documented proof of eligibility to get their rights restored. Meanwhile, offenders adding their names to the voting rolls for the first time only have to register like any other voter.
The paperwork requirement is also disparately enforced from parish to parish and some registrar’s offices don’t take the time to explain to felons how they can obtain the records they need to register, plaintiffs argue.
“This discriminatory treatment is irrational, imposes unnecessary burdens on the right to vote, and allows the state to shirk its responsibility to verify voter registrations from new registrants,” the lawsuit asserts. “Louisiana’s felony disenfranchisement scheme is a vestige of Jim Crow, borne from efforts to use the criminal legal system to suppress the Black vote.”
The groups say the paperwork requirement could cause tens of thousands Louisianans with past convictions to be turned away at the voting booth. Their lawsuit asks a federal judge to declare it an unconstitutional violation of the National Voter Registration Act and 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
“Voting should be a simple, accessible process for all Louisianans, including those with prior felony convictions,” said League of Women Voters of Louisiana president M. Christian Green. “Our state’s current process places an unnecessary burden on Louisiana voters and only hinders their ability to participate fully in our democracy.”