A Baton Rouge-based Ponzi scheme that cost hundreds of victims their retirement savings could finally face a civil trial in state court by next summer.
It’s been 15 years since a class-action lawsuit involving 900 investors in the Stanford Trust Co. was filed in the 19th Judicial District Court. Following a hearing earlier this month, during which attorneys addressed a laundry list of issues in the case, the presiding judge rescheduled the trial to begin July 22, 2024.
Chief Judge Donald Johnson had originally set trial for March 2025. He pushed it up about seven months after conferring with attorneys during the April 19 hearing, court records show.
During the hearing, Johnson urged legal teams representing the plaintiffs and defending state agencies to make more headway in setting depositions, notifying witnesses and handling any other pre-trial matters.
“I think we can get all this done and be ready for a trial next summer,” he said. “The perception is that somehow we’re delaying a resolution here. I get that inference, that somehow this has taken too long to resolve. I don’t want that. Let’s go ahead and close out this litigation no later than the summer of next year.”
The trial is expected to last two weeks.
The class-action suit accuses the state’s Office of Financial Institutions, or OFI, of failing for years to protect investors who fell victim to R. Allen Stanford’s investment scheme.
Stanford orchestrated the scheme for two decades while chairman of the offshore Stanford International Bank, embezzling $7 billion to finance his personal businesses and lavish lifestyle, according to testimony in a criminal case that resulted in a 110-year sentence.
Stanford Trust was based in Baton Rouge, and the Stanford Group Co. — another Stanford entity — had offices in downtown Baton Rouge. Victims of the Ponzi scheme invested their retirement savings as rollover IRAs in fraudulent certificates of deposit (CDs) that financial advisers told investors were safely held at Stanford International Bank in the Caribbean islands.
But Allen Stanford was stealing the victims’ investments worldwide. Local victims lost about $250 million collectively, according to attorneys representing hundreds of the Louisiana plaintiffs.
A hearing in the case is set for 9 a.m. May 10 in Johnson’s courtroom. Attorneys will argue several motions including one to split the trial into two phases — first to consider liability, then a second one to determine damages if OFI is found liable.
The state wants to have the damages portion bifurcated into separate trials before different juries to set the amount each of the plaintiffs should be awarded. The plaintiffs’ attorneys say the case should be argued before a single jury to decide collectively.