A Pierre Part man has been sentenced to 20 years in state prison after admitting to possessing child pornography, Assumption Parish prosecutors said.
The guilty plea from Tal Gaudet, 34, of 720 Belle River Road, came after state cybercrime investigators last year had seized his electronic devices and forensically examined them. The seizure followed a probe of alleged distribution of child pornography that had begun in May 2022, prosecutors added in a statement late last week.
Prosecutors with the 23rd Judicial District said Friday that Gaudet had admitted that he was the user of a social media account suspected of sharing pornography and was viewing and trading images of children.
Agents arrested Gaudet in late June 2022 and he was later indicted on child pornography, sexual battery, video voyeurism and indecent behavior with a juvenile counts. The alleged crimes occurred in late March of that year, court papers say.
In a plea agreement with Gaudet, Assumption prosecutors dropped all but one child pornography possession count.
In Napoleonville on Aug. 24, Judge Cody Martin handed down the sentence called for in the agreement. In addition to jail time, Gaudet must register as a sex offender for 25 years after his release, prosecutors said.