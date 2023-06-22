After East Baton Rouge's chief public defender was ousted several weeks ago after a tumultuous two years, state leaders have appointed an interim district defender to oversee the office as the search ramps up for a permanent replacement.
Earlier this month the state public defender board declined to renew a one-year contract for Lisa Parker, the district defender who led the East Baton Rouge office since July 2021. She was appointed following the departure of former chief Michael Mitchell, who now works for the state public defender board as a trial-level compliance officer.
On Thursday, the board unaninimously approved Tommie Gipson to take over the office on a temporary basis after Parker's contract ends June 30. Gipson, who works as an attorney in private practice but has contracted with the public defender office previously, will oversee Baton Rouge's office in addition to his own clients.
A district defender in a neighboring jursidiction is often appointed to manage both their office and the one in need of a temporary chief. But State Public Defender Rémy Voisin Starns said during the public meeting in which Gipson was appointed that asking a chief to pick up a nearby district — especially for the larger districts — while continuing to successfully manage their own is difficult.
"The 19th is one of those [districts] I flagged that’s not very easy, period. But it’s not easy on an interim basis," he said. "We have some issues over there that are pretty deep and they need a tremendous amount of attention."
As interim, Gipson will be awarded $8,000 per month through the end of the calendar year, as Starns anticipates the process to find a permanent chief will take some time. The search committee for that position has now been formed.
Parker's years at the helm were marked by protracted controversy as employees left the office en masse and judges critized her management, which they said led to dysfunction in court. A state representative even called for Parker to be fired on more than one occasion.
In the waning months of her tenure Parker, also faced pushback from state public defender leaders as hostility escalated, coming to a head in a March board meeting. Days before the board met to deny Parker's contract renewal, Parker filed a federal complaint alleging racial and gender discrimination by state leaders.
In the meantime, leaders in the criminal justice community have expressed concern that the fallout from the last two years have negatively impacted the poorest people in Baton Rouge accused of a crime and in need of legal help. Some have also suggested these defendants will get lost in the system as the process to find a new chief plays out.
Rev. Alexis Anderson, a member of the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Reform Coalition and local advocate, told board members Thursday that lack of attorney continuity in the public defender's office has hurt people in pre-trial detention — and that families are terrified for their loved ones.
"Chief Parker was a new change," she said. "We lost a lot of attorneys. We lost a lot of things in that office.”
Anderson asked the board to come up with an emergency plan in case the office devolves during the transition into an even more dire state: "Because of the crisis for our families, we are very concerned," she said.
Starns, who acknowledged the scope of the challenges facing the office during the meeting, also recommended a leadership team accompany Gipson during his time as interim to address some of the ongoing problems. Gipson was already booked to meet that afternoon with the mayor's office, Starns said.
"This is more than just appointing an interim," he said. "We need a lot of issues addressed as soon as possible."
Gipson addressed the board during the public meeting, guaranteeing they "will get 300%" from him. He added that the lack of attorneys is serious, and that he believes he can manage both his private practice and the office.
Editor's Note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of the new interim's name.