Attorneys in the high-profile Madison Brooks case have reached an agreement that will limit the public release of documents involved in the case.
Late Friday, the district attorney petitioned a judge to restrict access to court documents after a lawyer defending for one of the three men accused of raping Brooks gave case files to WBRZ, a local TV station.
That attorney, Joe Long, said he shared the documents in response to a Fox Nation episode hosted by Nancy Grace in which the 19-year-old LSU student's mother called his client a "murderer" and "rapist."
Long was in court with his client, Casen John Carver, on Tuesday and told a judge he agreed to the DA's protective order.
"The protective order will prevent any party from disclosing discovery to third parties that are not part of their law firm," Long said outside the courthouse after the hearing. "It's very common to do that and we've agreed to it."
Brooks, a 19-year-old LSU sophomore, was fatally hit by a vehicle in January. Before her death, she was raped in a car after a night of drinking at the now-closed Reggie's bar in Tigerland, according to prosecutors.
Four people were arrested: Desmond Carter, 17, and Kaivon Washington, 19, who are accused of raping Brooks, and Carver, 19, and Everett Lee, 29, are accused of sitting in the front seat while it happened; court documents indicate Lee was arrested, but has not yet been charged.
In his motion to restrict access to the documents, District Attorney Hillar Moore identified Long as the person who "leaked" screenshots of the documents — a DNA report, autopsy report and an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office police report — to WBRZ. The motion says access to the documents was limited and the DA's office was able to track the documents back to Long.
Moore's office had revoked access to the discovery files, but Long said prosecutors have agreed to return the files to him within 24 hours following Tuesday's hearing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.