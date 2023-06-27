A man accused of killing a pregnant Baton Rouge woman and tossing her toddler son off a bridge to his death is being sued in federal court.
According to the complaint filed recently in the U.S. Middle District of Louisiana, property owners at 24-year-old Kaylen Johnson’s apartment complex failed to protect her from her alleged killer and boyfriend, Brynnen Murphy.
Murphy was a maintenance worker at the Spires of Sherwood Apartments in the 11800 block of Old Hammond Highway, where Johnson lived with her 2-year-old son, Kayden.
Proprietors at the complex prohibited employees from dating tenants, but they allowed Murphy keep his job even after learning Johnson was pregnant and Murphy’s inappropriate sexual relationship with the woman came to light, the lawsuit alleges. Ultimately, the lawsuit indicates, that led to three deaths when the couple’s relationship turned fatal March 5, 2022.
Johnson’s family is now suing Murphy and owners of the apartment property.
According to court records, Murphy told investigators Johnson picked him up from his residence that evening and they drove a few blocks before getting into an argument. While Johnson’s toddler son sat buckled in the back seat, Murphy shot and killed the woman after she pulled the car over, Baton Rouge police reports indicate.
Murphy drove to the 8500 block of Burbank Drive, where he placed Johnson’s body in a black trash bag and dumped her remains in a drainage ditch along the road. He then drove to a remote stretch of Central Thruway with Kayden Johnson still in the backseat and tossed the child, who was still alive and uninjured, off a 30-foot roadway elevated over a bayou, according to investigators.
Kaylen Johnson’s mother, April Johnson Fleming, filed the wrongful death lawsuit, which says the toddler suffered crushing injuries from the fall and was left to freeze to death overnight.
Murphy, 21, turned himself in to authorities nine days after the alleged killings and led investigators to the victims’ bodies. He was indicted last June on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree feticide.
Fleming originally filed her civil claim in the 19th Judicial District Court last July. Attorneys for Spires of Sherwood Owner, the company that now owns the Baton Rouge apartment complex, filed motions June 19 to transfer the case to the U.S. Middle District Court of Louisiana.
Fleming’s attorneys argue the complex failed to perform adequate background checks on Murphy or provide security measures to protect tenants from him. Most notably, the lawsuit contends no one managed the situation or enforced the property’s policies to quell Johnson and Murphy’s romantic relationship before it spiraled out of control.
Attorneys say the deaths have caused Fleming “severe and permanent emotional trauma and distress.” The plaintiff is suing for pain and suffering, professional therapy and other damages.
Murphy has yet to be tried for the deadly episode. He pleaded not guilty to his charges during a June 12 arraignment, about two months after doctors testified that he is mentally competent to stand trial. He remains at the West Baton Rouge Detention Center, records show. He faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted.