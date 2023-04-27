A New Orleans man dubbed the "Gulf Coast bandit" after being accused of knocking off a string of check cashing business in Louisiana and Mississippi recently pleaded guilty to one of those robberies in Gonzales.
With the latest armed robbery plea in Ascension Parish, Julius Frank, 42, will continue serving the 35-year prison sentence that he received over an earlier robbery conviction in East Baton Rouge Parish, court papers say.
Frank admitted earlier this month to robbing the Advanced America payday loan business in Gonzales at gunpoint and taking $1,936 on Aug. 12, 2017, court papers say.
Retired Judge Melvin Zeno, an interim judge for the 23rd Judicial District Court, gave Frank 10 years in prison on April 18 after the case had lingered for several years on the docket in Gonzales.
Under agreements with prosecutors in Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes, however, the sentence will be served at the same time as Frank's 35-year sentence in East Baton Rouge.
That longer sentence arose from Frank's plea in September 2019 to robbing the former Check into Cash business on Coursey Boulevard of $1,843 two years earlier.
Authorities had caught up with Frank at the business on Coursey after the other alleged robberies. At the time, Frank told East Baton Rouge sheriff's investigators that he had fallen on hard times and needed money.
Earlier this year, Frank, of the 7400 block of Strathmore Drive, had sought to have his East Baton Rouge sentence reconsidered, but he was denied.
Franks had been accused of robbing other check cashing businesses in Baton Rouge, Slidell and Mississippi in August 2017.
Prosecutors did not pursue charges over the two other Louisiana allegations, court papers say. It wasn't immediately clear what happened out of state.
Jeff Heggelund, Frank's public defender in Ascension, declined to comment Thursday. Prosecutors in Ascension did not return an email for comment Thursday.