An appeals court has overturned a key ruling that stopped top-selling rap artist NBA YoungBoy's federal gun case in its tracks last summer.
Now the 23-year-old Baton Rouge native, legally named Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, could be back in court and faces up to 10 years in federal prison if he's convicted on either of the gun charges.
That's after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled that a video showing Gaulden holding a Glock and posing with another gun outfitted with a vertical foregrip is fair game to be used as evidence in his case.
The video was part of behind-the-scenes "lifestyle" footage Gaulden's photographer filmed of him. Some of it was to be used as B-roll in the rapper's music videos and Gaulden shared some of the footage on social media. But much of it was never released publicly, according to court records.
Baton Rouge police discovered the video on one of photographer Marvin Ramsey's SD memory cards after cracking down on Gaulden's music video shoot in September 2020. Gaulden, Ramsey and 14 others were arrested on weapons charges after police found several guns in the underbrush and vehicles at the scene, according to police reports. The feds absorbed the state case in March 2021 and indicted Gaulden on possessing a firearm following a felony conviction on possession of a firearm not registered to him.
The rapper's attorneys successfully got the video suppressed in February 2022 when U.S. Chief District Judge Shelly Dick agreed that Gaulden had a vested property interest in the video footage, making it constitutionally protected by Fourth Amendment laws that shield the public from unreasonable searches and seizures.
Dick presided over Gaulden's pre-trial proceedings in the U.S. Middle District Court of Louisiana in Baton Rouge and listened to three days of attorney arguments during an evidentiary hearing in October 2021.
Gaulden at the time was signed to Atlantic Records. Two executives from the record label testified that Gaulden hired Ramsey as his around-the-clock videographer and a bank manager testified that the rapper paid Ramsey $5,000 for his services. One of the Atlantic Records executives told the judge that Gaulden "shoots a lot of stuff, and then he determines what he wants to go up," court records indicate.
Dick ultimately determined Gaulden's reasonable expectation of privacy kept the personalized videos off limits from jurors. The judge, in her order, also took issue with the warrant police used to seize property from the video shoot, citing inaccuracies that served as the basis for investigators' probable cause and describing the warrant as "fatally defective."
The suppression ruling took much of the steam out of the feds' case against Gaulden. Prosecutors asked Dick to reconsider but she doubled down on her decision last June. Less than a month later, federal attorneys challenged the ruling at the Fifth Circuit court of appeal.
Appellate judges Edith Jones, Dana Douglas and Don Willett rejected the notion that Gaulden "retained a property interest" in the footage because he had say so over which video snippets were handed over to Atlantic Records or shared publicly.
They said he didn't own Ramsey's camera or memory card and never produced a written contract or any evidence showing he had ownership of the footage. The judges noted Gaulden failed to prove a reasonable expectation of keeping the footage because he gave a third party permission to film him and keep the recordings.
"Gaulden had to know that Ramsey or anyone else involved in the editing and fashioning of his videos to upload to YouTube or (give) the record company would be witnesses to footage of his personal life," Jones wrote in Friday's reversal. "Yet the record shows no precautions taken by Gaulden to control third-party access or to control how Ramsey used or stored the memory cards."
The "NBA" in NBA YoungBoy stands for Never Broke Again.
Gaulden's weapons case dates back to a Sept. 28, 2020 music video being filmed near the home of his grandfather. A "reliable source" reported that members of the NBA and "Bottom Boy Guerrillas" street crews were congregated at an abandoned lot in the 3800 block of Chippewa Street. The complainant tipped off the police department's Street Crimes Unit, telling them several men on scene were walking down the street brandishing "uzis," pistols and long rifles, according to court documents. Police arrived and detained 16 people.
Ramsey, Gaulden's photographer, had a Glock on him when he was nabbed, according to reports. Officers found seven more pistols and assault rifles hidden in the grass and beneath vehicles parked in the vacant lot. After retrieving warrants, the cops searched three vehicles and found five more guns. They also found an SD memory card in the back seat of Gaulden's sport utility vehicle.
Gaulden was ultimately accused of illegally owning the .45-caliber Glock seized from Ramsey as well as a 9mm handgun found inside one of the other SUVs.
He'd already been classified as a felon after pleading guilty to aggravated assault with a firearm. The conviction stemmed from a November 2016 incident when Gaulden fired gunshots at two men in the 2000 block of Kentucky Street.
That shooting was part of a series of gun violence between local rap crews. The felony conviction meant Gaulden could no longer own or possess a firearm.
When he was arrested in Los Angeles in March 2021 on the federal indictment from Baton Rouge, police alleged they found a .45-caliber pistol and 12 rounds of ammunition in his vehicle. That led to a separate federal gun case, but California jurors acquitted Gaulden last July following a three-day trial.
Despite all the legal woes, Gaulden's rhyme-spitting alter ego, NBA YoungBoy, remains one of the most popular rappers out today. He released his 20th independent mixtape, Richest Opp, in May and it debuted at No. 4 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart. That came three weeks after the YoungBoy's sixth studio album, Don't Try This at Home, debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200.
Another nationally recognized Baton Rouge-bred rapper, Torrence "Boosie" Hatch, was also indicted on federal gun charges last month. San Diego police arrested Hatch, a convicted felon, during a May traffic stop after they found two guns in a vehicle he was riding in with a 28-year-old man. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives swooped in to arrest Hatch immediately after a California judge dismissed those gun charges June 14 and federal authorities picked up the case.
U.S attorneys allege a screenshot shows Hatch brandishing a gun on the set of a music video shoot in San Diego. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.