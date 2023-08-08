A robber who was convicted of sticking up three different dollar stores at gunpoint has been sentenced to 17 years in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Ronald Gathe announced in a news release Monday.
U.S. District Judge John deGravelles sentenced Oreall Dontae Ruffin to 205 months during a sentencing hearing Friday. Ruffin, a 25-year-old Baton Rouge man, pleaded guilty in March to three counts of interference with commerce by robbery and a charge of using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. The judge also ordered Ruffin to pay $10,616 in restitution and serve three years of probation following his release.
According to his plea agreement, Ruffin and three other masked gunmen stormed into a Dollar General at 4755 Prescott Drive the night of Nov. 17, 2019. Ruffin pointed a gun at one of the cashiers, then jumped over the counter and took about $7,000 from the register.
Two days later, Ruffin and his crew struck again at a Dollar General at 6365 Scenic Highway, the documents say. The robbers ran up on two employees as they were closing the security gate and forced them to reopen the store.
Ruffin walked one of the workers to the back of the store at gunpoint and made him turn off the security alarm while the other robbers forced the second employee to give them about $1,200 from one of the safes, federal prosecutors said.
The following day, Ruffin and another suspect were wearing gas masks when they robbed a Family Dollar at 3777 North Sherwood Forest Blvd. They made a cashier open a safe and give them $2,400 in cash.
Gathe thanked the federal agencies that helped investigate the robberies and get Ruffin's conviction.
“Crimes such as these have a lasting affect on the victims. No one should be forced at gunpoint to submit to the will of another," he said.
Court records show Ruffin still has an open case in the 19th Judicial District Court where he faces three counts of armed robbery for the incidents. Warrants from the state case indicate investigators tied Ruffin to two of the robberies through store surveillance footage.
Two of his co-defendants also picked him out of a lineup and told detectives they joined in on the robbing spree so they could help their mother pay bills, court documents say. Both of the brothers pleaded guilty to simple robbery in July 2021 and were sentenced to three years of probation on the reduced charge, court records show.
Ruffin is slated to appear again in state court Aug. 30.