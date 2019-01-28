Alton Sterling's 18-year-old son, who was accused last month of raping an 8-year-old boy, will be examined by three doctors to determine if he's able to assist his attorneys and is competent to stand trial.

State District Judge Don Johnson appointed Drs. John Thompson, Jose Artecona and Donald Hoppe to examine Cameron Sterling in advance of a sanity hearing Feb. 7, according to an order filed into the court record late last week.

Cameron Sterling, 18-year-old son of Alton Sterling, accused of raping 8-year-old The 18-year-old son of Alton Sterling is accused of raping an 8-year-old boy while he was babysitting the child last weekend, according to Bat…

Prosecutor Larry McAlpine and Sterling's attorneys, Ron Haley Jr. and Dedrick Moore, told Johnson last month that Sterling appears to have mental health issues.

Sterling, who is being held on $100,000 bail, is booked on first-degree rape but has not been formally charged by a grand jury or prosecutors.

Cameron Sterling has bond set at $100K after accusation he raped 8-year-old A state judge set bail at $100,000 Friday for Alton Sterling's 18-year-old son, who is accused of raping an 8-year-old boy last weekend while …

His father, Alton Sterling, was shot to death in 2016 while two Baton Rouge police officers tried to arrest the 37-year-old man outside a North Foster Drive convenience store.

The fatal shooting, captured on video and shared on social media, sparked protests in Baton Rouge and across the country.

Blane Salamoni, the officer who shot Sterling six times during a brief struggle, was later fired. The other officer, Howie Lake II, was suspended for three days.

The officers had responded to a complaint that a black man matching Alton Sterling's description was selling CDs outside the store and had threatened someone with a gun. A loaded handgun was found in his pocket.