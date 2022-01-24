An Ethel man pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter and armed robbery in the 2019 killing of a 73-year-old Zachary woman and was sentenced to 45 years in prison by a judge who said she was appalled and disgusted by such a heinous and callous crime.

Adrian Curtis, 26, admitted to 19th Judicial District Judge Eboni Johnson-Rose that after he and two other Ethel men — his brother Courtland Curtis and friend Donevan Brown — dragged Frances Jane Schultz into her Brian Road home and bound her with duct tape, he also tried to smother her with a gasoline-soaked rag.

A factual basis read into the court record by prosecutor Kathleen Barrios said Courtland Curtis, 28, fatally shot Schultz in the head.

"My mother was an angel. She's now a saint," Schultz' son, Thad Schultz, said during Monday's court proceeding.

Courtland Curtis is scheduled to stand trial May 16 on counts of second-degree murder and aggravated burglary. Donevan Brown, 25, faces those same charges, as did Adrian Curtis. A second-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Adrian Curtis was familiar with the Schultz family and their home because he performed work on the farm that Art and Frances Schultz operated "and knew they paid their workers in cash," Barrios said.

Art Schultz found his wife of 54 years in their living room after he returned from a funeral for an old friend on March 21, 2019.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux had said Adrian Curtis became a suspect because at the Schultz house his nickname and phone number had been written on a notepad, which the couple often used to write down important information or notes to each other. Art Schultz told investigators the note was not there when he had left the home that day for the funeral; he recognized the handwriting as his wife's.

Investigators believe Frances Schultz wrote down Adrian Curtis' name that night when he first approached her, possibly thinking he had come to complete some work, the sheriff has said.

"Adrian Curtis was known to the Schultzes as `Rat.' Adrian Curtis spoke with Frances Schultz under the guise of looking for work. She wrote down his nickname, Rat, and his phone number," Barrios said in court Monday. "Adrian Curtis was contacted by law enforcement at the same telephone number Mrs. Schultz wrote down on the day of the murder."

The prosecutor said Adrian Curtis' DNA was discovered under the victim's fingernails.

"When confronted with the DNA evidence, Adrian Curtis admitted Mrs. Frances Schultz attempted to scratch him during the attack," Barrios stated.

Art Schultz spoke briefly in court and scolded Adrian Curtis that he could "stoop so low as you did" after the Schultz family did "as much as we did for you."

Johnson-Rose stressed that Frances Schultz died "in a very heinous manner."

"I am appalled that someone so young committed such a heinous crime," the judge said as Adrian Curtis stood with his attorney, Tommie Gipson. "You knew this woman. I am disgusted. How can you be so callous?"

Adrian Curtis' plea agreement does not require him to testify at any future trial in the case.

The factual basis says the Curtis brothers and Brown went to a Dollar Store in East Feliciana Parish the day of the killing, and Courtland Curtis bought a roll of duct tape. The three men used the tape to bind the woman's ankles and wrists, and to cover her mouth and eyes.

The men stole a revolver, which was not recovered, and a pellet rifle from the home, the factual basis states. Arrest reports say the men also took a solitaire diamond ring.

Prosecutors chose not to seek the death penalty because Art Schultz wants to see his wife's killers brought to justice before his life ends, and death penalty cases take years to litigate.

Art Schultz spoke to The Advocate the morning after his wife was murdered and said he stopped at McDonald's after his friend's funeral to pick up a fish sandwich, fries and a Coke for his wife. He said he tried calling her a few times while driving home but received no answer. He said he wasn't worried because he had never before felt unsafe in their rural community.

When he arrived, he found his wife — whom he described as a "good country girl who would do anything for anybody" — tied up in the living room and suffering from head injuries.

Gautreaux has said it was fortunate Art Schultz was not home at the time the three men came to the home; otherwise, deputies might have investigated a double homicide.