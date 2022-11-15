It’s been nearly four years since Curtis Jerome Holland, 29, stormed into his friend’s bedroom and accosted him over a gold chain that a group of attackers stole from him by force months prior.
When Jordan Spears could not produce the stolen chain, Holland shot and killed the 27-year-old father of five, according to testimony at a plea hearing Monday afternoon at the 19th Judicial District Courthouse in downtown Baton Rouge.
Holland was slated to stand trial this week for second-degree murder in the fatal Dec. 2, 2018 shooting. After attorneys argued a series of pre-trial motions in preparation for the trial, Holland opted to plead guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter.
District Judge Tiffany Foxworth-Robert sentenced Holland, who testified he has four kids in his own right, to 40 years in prison during a tearful plea hearing.
“I see humanity in everyone, and this is a very unfortunate circumstance that has happened,” the judge said as Holland wiped away tears. “These are nine children who now have no father. Four of the nine at least get to visit their father. And five of the nine will never see their father again.”
Two of Spears' loved ones testified that he and Holland were friends and the family members told the judge Holland often cut Spears' and his kids' hair.
“I just don’t understand because you guys were friends,” said Spears’ grandmother, Linda Burton, who owned the house where he lived. “Y’all hung out together, and I just don’t understand why this even happened.”
According to prosecutors with the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's office, the shooting stemmed from a strongarm robbery five and half months prior. Holland was beaten in June 2018 by a group of men who took a gold chain with his zodiac sign as a pendant. He suspected Spears was involved in the attack and went to his home in the 5100 block of Stearns Street on Dec. 2, 2018 to confront him. Spears denied the allegation and told Holland he didn’t know where the stolen chain was. When Holland raised his gun and demanded the necklace, Spears pulled $80 in cash from his pocket and handed it to his neighbor. Holland thought Spears was drawing a weapon on him and shot him in the stomach.
When Spears fell to the floor and began bleeding out, Holland told detectives, he shot his friend two more times in the head so he wouldn’t die slowly, Assistant District Attorney Irena Zajickova said.
Holland acknowledged he and Spears' friendship and began to speak words of remorse during Monday’s hearing. But he was cut off as he tried to explain what compelled him to pull the trigger on his friend.
“I really want to apologize to y’all’s family,” he turned and told Spears’ loved ones. “I just really want them to know what happened to me. They don’t really know. Them boys put me in a coma —."
Prosecutors were prepared with surveillance footage from a home nearby that showed a man matching Holland’s description walking up to Spears’ house the night of the shooting, dressed in all black and tying a hoodie around his face. The security camera shows the same person running from Spears’ house eight minutes later and jogging to the home of Holland’s mother in the 4700 block of Stearns Street. Witnesses told officers the man was armed with a gun when he fled the crime scene.
Police in Baker arrested Holland three days later when they were called to an unrelated domestic disturbance report at his girlfriend’s house. During that incident, according to his arrest affidavit, Holland barricaded himself in the apartment and pointed a gun at firefighters who arrived on scene.
Authorities eventually took him into custody and found the 9mm pistol he used to shoot Spears hidden in his girlfriend’s attic. The gun’s pistol grip had Holland’s DNA and it matched the casings and ballistics of the murder weapon, Zajickova said.
Investigators had recovered at Holland’s mother’s home a black hoodie, jeans and boots matching the killer’s outfit.
“Look at my face, because you know exactly who I am,” Linda Burton said. “I don’t have any hatred for you, but I want you to think about it every night before you go to bed. What you did to us. I want you to know that you took a big piece of our heart.”
Chastity Banks, the mother of one of Spears’ youngest children, said her daughter was 2 years old when he died. She barely remembers her father but asks her mother questions about him, Banks said through clenched tears.
“She’s only 6 and she has so many questions to come,” Banks said. “And I still don’t have the answers. He robbed them of everything, behind a chain. It was not worth it.”