After serving more than 55 years in prison and receiving a favorable ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court more than three years ago, Henry Montgomery on Thursday morning was once again denied freedom by the Louisiana parole board.

The Louisiana Committee on Parole reconsidered the case to release Montgomery, 72, from prison under parole supervision, after the board conceded an error in their process during Montgomery's last hearing, when he was denied freedom.

In February 2018, the three-board parole committee voted 2 to 1 to deny Montgomery parole. However, after that decision, Montgomery's attorney requested the board reconsider the case because the voting members misapplied the laws on juvenile offenders in their decision.

On Thursday morning, one of three parole committee members voted against Montgomery's freedom, enough to deny him parole.

Committee member Brennan Kelsy voted against Montgomery's parole, explaining that he believed the 72-year-old needed to take more classes and complete more programming.

"It's your responsibility to continue to work," Kelsy said to Montgomery.

Montgomery's attorney, Keith Nordyke, countered that he's "not sure what programs are left."

Nordyke testified at the hearing how Montgomery was imprisoned before programming was available to lifers, but still started a boxing club that gave young inmates a positive outlet, was involved in a Methodist Ministry and started a literacy program for fellow inmates. Since programming became available, Montgomery also has taken many classes.

Montgomery was initially sentenced to life without parole for the 1963 killing of East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Deputy Charles Hurt, a crime he committed at age 17. However, he was re-sentenced to life with the opportunity for parole after the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016 made their prior decision on juvenile sentencing retroactive. The justices found almost all mandatory life without parole sentences for youth offenders unconstitutional, including prior cases, except for the rare teen whose crime shows "irreparable corruption."

The landmark ruling, Montgomery v. Louisiana, centered around Montgomery's case, but forced a reckoning across the country for hundreds of already-litigated cases involving juvenile perpetrators — including in Louisiana, which had almost 300 such cases, the third highest of any state.

Dozens of juveniles lifers in Louisiana have since been granted parole, which came after they first met certain parameters that include serving at least 25 years in prison and completing educational and rehabilitative classes. All juvenile lifers in Louisiana were convicted of murder, and were 17 or younger at the time of the crime.

Montgomery, then 17, was walking near Scotlandville High School on Nov. 13, 1963 when he ran from Hurt and other deputies who had come to investigate a theft complaint. During the encounter, Montgomery shot and killed Hurt.

Hurt's grandson, Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Capt. J.P. deGravelles, said his family plans to be at the hearing Thursday to ask that the board not grant Montgomery freedom, as they have done previously.

He said his family was shocked to find out Montgomery would get a second chance in front of the parole board, less than two years from the last hearing. Typically, prisoners have to wait two years before requesting another parole consideration, but Montgomery's reconsideration appeal expedited that process.

Parole is only granted when all three members of the parole committee vote unanimously.