A judge refused Friday to throw out the confession of a Baton Rouge man who told detectives he bludgeoned a retired LSU athletics department employee during a vicious 2014 fight — and then buried him in a tomato garden — because it was "a kill or be killed situation."

Douglas Studeman, 58, is scheduled to stand trial Monday on a second-degree murder charge in the slaying of 77-year-old Chester Oakley at the elderly man's Alvin Dark Drive home.

Studeman's attorneys asked state District Judge Trudy White to suppress his May 20, 2014, statement to Baton Rouge police detectives, claiming Studeman was under the influence of a drug that acts as a "truth serum" when he admitted killing Oakley on May 18, 2014.

White denied that request after watching Studeman's videotaped statement in her courtroom Friday. She said his statement was freely and voluntarily given. The judge also rejected a defense request to delay the start of the trial. Keith Thornton, one of Studeman's attorneys, said he will ask a state appeals court to intervene.

In his recorded statement, Studeman told detectives Jeff Anders and Brian Watson — who is now with Louisiana State Police — that Oakley had been drinking and started the fight between the two 200 pound-plus men, cursing at Studeman and poking him in the chest. Oakley also threw punches, he said.

"He kept just getting meaner and meaner. He's a tough old coot," Studeman explained. "He kept just getting madder and madder. He's tougher than hell."

Studeman described the fight as a "kill or be killed situation." He said he couldn't contain Oakley.

"I just lost control. From that point on it was all or nothing," he said.

Studeman said he kicked and punched Oakley, put duct tape on Oakley's mouth once he knocked him down, and tried to cut Oakley's throat with a knife when the man was face down on the ground.

The fatal blow, he said, came from a sledgehammer/ax swing to the side of Oakley's head.

"It caved it in like a watermelon. It killed him," he said.

At that point, Studeman said, "It was over for both of us."

Studeman would be sentenced to life in prison if convicted of second-degree murder.

Studeman said he remembered crying and vomiting for hours after he killed Oakley. Some of that vomit was black, he said.

"For half a second I thought there was a demon inside me," he told the detectives.

By the time he decided to drug Oakley's body to the backyard and bury him in a tomato garden, Studeman said the man was already stiff.

Studeman also admitted withdrawing $400 from Oakley's bank account after the slaying.

"I was trying to figure out how to get the hell out of Dodge," he said. "I was scared to death. I was going to go on the lam."

The detectives asked Studeman why he didn't just leave the house and get away from Oakley.

"I didn't even think about that at the time. We were both going crazy," he said. "If you have time to think rationally, that obviously would have been the better choice. I wasn't thinking very rationally, that's for damn sure."

Oakley had opened his home to Studeman in early 2014 in return for Studeman helping him with work around the house, police have said.

Studeman told the detectives he liked Oakley "when he was in his Chester good mood," but he said Oakley drank a lot and turned mean when he drank.

"I really thought he was going to kill me if I didn't kill him," Studeman said.

Studeman said Oakley came at him with a gun at one point during the fight, but Studeman knocked the weapon out of his hand.

Before the detectives left the room at the end of the interview, they asked Studeman if he needed anything.

"A new life?" he replied.

When a police officer came into the interview room to photograph Studeman's injuries, including his swollen right hand, Studeman told him, "He just pushed me a little too far."