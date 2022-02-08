A Baton Rouge restaurateur was rightly sent back to federal prison for two more years last summer for violating the terms of his probation in a bank fraud, money laundering and IRS obstruction case, an appeals court ruled.
Boil & Roux co-owner Adrian C. Hammond Jr. had already served a year in prison when he committed the probation violations, including failing to timely report a DWI arrest in which he was allegedly driving more than 100 mph, and then 10 days later sending an impersonator to a drug testing office to take a test for him, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said.
U.S. District Judge John deGravelles granted Hammond leniency in 2018 when he sentenced him to one year and a day in prison for fraud, money laundering and obstruction. The judge ordered Hammond to serve a three-year term of supervised release when he left prison in August 2019.
The U.S. Probation Office filed a petition last March to revoke Hammond's supervised release, citing his DWI arrest by Baton Rouge police and his attempt to obstruct or tamper with a mandatory drug test.
Hammond admitted to failing to timely report his contact with law enforcement in connection with the DWI, and the district court concluded he was guilty of the second violation in obstructing or tampering with a mandated drug test.
Hammond again asked for leniency, but this time deGravelles rejected his request and sentenced him to an additional two years in prison -- an upward departure from the guideline range of five to 11 months.
The judge stated that the guideline range was a "grossly inadequate" recommendation for Hammond's "incomprehensible" conduct. He said Hammond "breached the trust" that the court had placed in him.
Hammond appealed, saying deGravelles failed to put him on notice that he might upwardly depart from the guideline range.
A three-judge 5th U.S. Circuit panel disagreed Friday and affirmed Hammond's two-year sentence.
The government's sentencing memorandum filed two months before the probation revocation hearing argued that an upward departure might be appropriate, Circuit Judge Edith Brown Clement wrote for the panel.
Hammond, a restaurateur, producer and event promoter, defrauded a local bank in 2013 when he used approved business loans for a restaurant called Best Boilers to illegally launder money. Then, between 2011 and 2016, he “attempted to impede and obstruct the IRS in an effort to unjustly enrich himself,” prosecutors said.
In addition to his new sentence, Hammond was ordered to pay his outstanding restitution balance of roughly $250,000.