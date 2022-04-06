Testimony will begin Thursday at the trial of a Baker man accused in the September 2018 slaying of LSU basketball player Wayde Sims after a jury of eight women and four men was chosen Wednesday.
Dyteon Simpson, 23, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Sims, 20, and faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if found guilty on that charge.
Authorities have said Simpson shot Sims in the face with a 9 mm pistol after Sims intervened during a fistfight to defend a friend outside a fraternity party just off the Southern University campus.
Sims starred at University High before playing at LSU. His father, Wayne Sims, played basketball at LSU under then-Coach Dale Brown in the late 1980s.