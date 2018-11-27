A 21-year-old Baton Rouge man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to manslaughter in a fatal October 2015 shooting.
Tyler Pointer was 18 when Monquel Yates, 24, was found shot to death between two houses in the 3400 block of Osceola Street.
A Baton Rouge teenager was indicted Wednesday in the Oct. 1 shooting death of a 24-year-old man on Osceola Street.
Police responded to a call about gunfire and found an unoccupied car with shattered glass and blood inside in the 3600 block of Osceola. They followed a blood trail and discovered Yates' body.
Pointer was charged with second-degree murder. A conviction on that charge would have carried a mandatory sentence of life behind bars.