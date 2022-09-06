A 30-year-old Gramercy man faces up to 40 years in state prison after he admitted to fatally shooting another man more than three years ago, prosecutors in St. James Parish said.
Prosecutors say Quannae Clark shot Destin Smith, 22, also of Gramercy, multiple times between vehicles in the parking lot of the Oscar Brooks Apartments in Lutcher on Feb. 11, 2019.
The public housing project had video surveillance cameras that captured a man shooting Smith, according to an arrest warrant, and sheriff's deputies found witnesses who claimed the assailant not only shot Smith but stood over his body and shouted at him.
Smith was taken to an area hospital but later died from his injuries, deputies have said.
When shown the video recording early in the investigation, Clark claimed the man in the video who had shot Smith was another man who lived in the area who knew Smith.
Sheriff's investigators, who suspected the man in the video was, in fact, Clark, later received tips from the public that the shooter was Clark after the portions of the surveillance video were publicized, the warrant says.
After additional investigation, deputies later found Clark in LaPlace and arrested him on a second-degree murder count.
Clark, of 502 N Ezidore St., entered his guilty plea on Aug. 30 after 23rd Judicial District Judge Steven Tureau had seated a jury in Clark's second-degree murder trial in Convent. Opening arguments were about to begin that morning, prosecutors said.
Under the agreement with Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, Clark pleaded to a reduced charge that avoids a potential mandatory life sentence had a jury returned a second-degree conviction.
Sentencing has been set tentatively for Nov. 14, prosecutors said.