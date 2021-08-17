A Baton Rouge man with a history of domestic abuse has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the 2017 shooting death of a woman.

Courtland Owens, 30, had been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Brandi Ayers, 24.

Police said Ayers was killed in her Hooper Road apartment after an argument between Owens and the victim turned deadly.

Ayers' roommate told detectives that Owens was holding a firearm moments after the shooting, and no one else was in the apartment but an infant, an arrest report states.

Owens had been arrested on domestic abuse and assault counts against Ayers multiple times, the report says. In an incident that took place in June 2016, Owens threatened to kill Ayers. He was also convicted of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment for an incident a few months earlier, in March 2016.

Owens pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Monday. State District Judge Eboni Johnson-Rose imposed the 30-year sentence under the terms of a plea agreement.